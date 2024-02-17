Advertisement
Astrologers Say Love Is In The Air This Week — Here's What To Know
Cupid delivers a V-Day sequel (or do-over) when Venus conjuncts Mars on Thursday
Old distinctions between “platonic pal,” “friend with benefits,” and “lover” could dissolve under the rare and recherché connection between the cosmic lovebirds, Venus and Mars, who meet up in Aquarius this Thursday, February 22. (The 2-22 date could bring a triple shot of numerological partnering vibes, too!)
As romance meets passion in an unforgettable swirl, give in to the desires that might well up inside you. If you have a partner, then all you need is some alone time—and a willingness to experiment!
Singles might strike a spark with a new friend, an online date or a random fix-up. Stay open to the unexpected: That’s where the magic comes in!
Rumi or Rupi, we’re all becoming poets as Mercury heads into Pisces from Friday to March 9
Mercury in this “right-brained” sign awakens your inner artist. Steep yourself in music, painting, and dance. Pull out your journal. Your subconscious will be active, especially at night. If you can remember your dreams, write them down! They could contain important messages.
Caution: With Mercury in dualistic Pisces, it will take extra effort to cut through mixed messages and discern what’s really going on. Pay attention to nonverbal cues and body language. What people aren’t saying could communicate more than their words!
The Virgo full moon brings order to our courts on Saturday at 7:30AM EST (5º23’)
Tightening up your game is great, but avoid perfectionism and putting yourself down. This year, the Virgo full moon will oppose regimented Saturn in Pisces, which could make you especially hard on yourself.
Instead of turning a critical eye on everything, approach your make-better campaign with plenty of self-compassion. You may need to call in some qualified expert help to get things where you want. Don’t hesitate to sound the alarm for support.
Try not to overshoot the mark in love this weekend as Venus squares Jupiter
Is the grass greener everywhere but under your feet? The two “benefic” planets (named that for their positive, helpful influence) are at odds today, making people selfish and impossible to satisfy.
It may feel like nothing you do is good enough for your partner—and vice-versa. Hold off on making any major decisions, whether they concern the status of your relationship or booking that vacation rental with a couple of questionable reviews.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
