This Week's Horoscope Features A Stabilizing New Moon In Earthy Taurus
Get grounded with the Taurus new moon this Tuesday at 11:22pm EDT
Sweet stability! Start building one of your ideas into something tangible as the material-minded Taurus new moon spawns a grounding six-month cycle on Tuesday, May 7.
But don’t get so hung up on comfort that you throw all creativity out the window. With this new moon aligned with artsy Venus and within earshot of envelope-pushing Jupiter and Uranus, experiment within the framework of whatever you’re creating.
Even nudging things a few inches outside the lines could produce some incredible art or a mind-blowing romantic encounter!
The year's only Taurus new moon also activates our throat chakras and helps us voice our values. Earthy Taurus grounds us in what is ethical and sensible.
There's a reason that the golden rule, "Do unto others," has endured throughout the centuries. This lunar lift brings a much-needed dose of sanity to the world and a generous sprinkling of practical magic.
Where has life become overly complex? Break those unwieldy plans down to basics
Pay attention to schedules, timelines, and budgets, making sure you've got a solid foundation built. Taurus is the first of the earth signs, so think of this new moon as a prompt to stabilize efforts on the ground floor.
Once that's handled, you can erect however high a vision as you like! But no rush to build or renovate Rome. Slow-and-steady Taurus prefers we play the long game and arrive at our goals with integrity and quality in check.
Since Taurus also rules practical luxury and financial stability, make a few wishes toward abundance—and then take concrete actions to start building that nest egg by earning and saving more.
This earthy Taurus moon reminds us to value the natural resources around us as well. Get back into an eco-chic groove.
That gum wrapper you drop on the ground, the paper you dump in the trash instead of the recycling bin, the company you choose to fund when voting with your dollars: it all has an impact.
Nurturing lunar energy ushers in Mother’s Day with the moon in Cancer
Sunday is Mother’s Day, and we’re hoping you’ve already cracked open your copy of our book, Momstrology, to discover the best cosmic practices for celebrating your maternal figure—or to provide her with the intel on what you really need as her kid!
The good news is, the moon is in Cancer, which happens to be the sign of the mother. How perfect is that?
While indulging in a decadent meal is totally in Cancer’s wheelhouse, don’t spend the whole day gathered around the brunch table.
Sitting still for too long under this sentimental—and moody—energy could cause tempers to flare. You might move that celebration to a picnic blanket in the park and get everyone involved in a family softball game or humorously awkward sack races.
Don’t feel like dirtying up your springtime whites? Understood. Wander through a gallery or antique district and poll your mom for her assessment of the pieces; or take her to a concert, for some intergenerational rocking out. (Headbanging optional.)
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
