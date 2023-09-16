Skip to content
Summer & Virgo Season With It Are Winding Down—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
September 16, 2023
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
weekly horoscope
Image by mbg creative / unsplash
September 16, 2023
Virgo season comes to a close as the sun moves into relationship-oriented and harmonious Libra this week. Here's your horoscope.
Stay on top of the details as Virgo season winds down

How much is too much? Relying on gut checks and public consensus won’t be the best yardstick this week as the Virgo sun dances into a pair of mystifying formations. Better break out the measuring cups and read over those Google Analytics reports.

On Tuesday, September 19, the Sun and obfuscating Neptune lock into their annual opposition in the skies. Like shining a light into fog, you’ll only be able to see what’s sitting a few feet in front of your face.

The benefit to this muddling mashup is that it allows you to powerfully tune in to the present moment. Pause from strategic planning and postpone those Zooms. Downloads could come while you draw back from the action, especially on Wednesday (or Thursday, depending where you live), when introspective Pluto trines the Sun.

Draw from a deep well of inspiration within your own psyche. It might make more sense than you think!

Balance life with “work” during Friday’s quarter moon in Capricorn

Does “work-life” balance sound more like a Zen riddle than an attainable goal? Make some adjustments—fast—under the equalizing beams of Friday’s waxing quarter moon in Capricorn.

Achieving feels great, but think through your path to the finish line. Are you spreading yourself too thin when you could easily be delegating tasks? Trying to “do it all” could logjam an important mission. If career goals are elevating your stress levels, make some modifications. Rather than pushing to do one more thing, see what happens if you start logging out and, say, going to yoga to recharge.

Has it been slow going for your career? These brightening moonbeams could illuminate a work opportunity that (re)builds your skill set. Picking up an extra shift or taking a webinar can get you back in the black!

 Power to your partnerships! Libra season begins on Saturday, September 23

Drop the lone-wolf routine and gear up for a solar-powered month of joint ventures. The Sun kicks off its annual tour of romantic, fair-minded Libra in the early hours of Saturday. In business and pleasure, the name of the game is dynamic duos.

You’ll increase your chances for happiness and success by keeping an open mind to different types of people—not just those who match the items on your checklist. Should you belly up to a bargaining table, this diplomatic four-week cycle can help you negotiate an equitable deal.

Relationships that you’re already a part of could grow more serious. Add an exclusivity clause, put a ring on it, or figure out what the next level of the game is for you.

