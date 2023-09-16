How much is too much? Relying on gut checks and public consensus won’t be the best yardstick this week as the Virgo sun dances into a pair of mystifying formations. Better break out the measuring cups and read over those Google Analytics reports.

On Tuesday, September 19, the Sun and obfuscating Neptune lock into their annual opposition in the skies. Like shining a light into fog, you’ll only be able to see what’s sitting a few feet in front of your face.

The benefit to this muddling mashup is that it allows you to powerfully tune in to the present moment. Pause from strategic planning and postpone those Zooms. Downloads could come while you draw back from the action, especially on Wednesday (or Thursday, depending where you live), when introspective Pluto trines the Sun.

Draw from a deep well of inspiration within your own psyche. It might make more sense than you think!