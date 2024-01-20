Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Is Here To Shake Things Up With A Leo Full Moon & Uranus Stationing Direct
Love gets serious when Venus joins Mars in Capricorn on Tuesday, January 23
What’s next for your love life? Sharpen the focus of your relationship goals as amorous Venus shifts into structured Capricorn from Tuesday until February 16.
Couples can align around your shared future, discussing your 2024 dreams by the fireplace. If you’re single and looking, search for someone who is ready for meaningful co-creation, like, now.
Defining nebulous situationships could be a fun game of “You show me your bucket list, I’ll show you mine!” Or, if you’re the type who doesn’t even think about bucket lists, well, maybe it’s time to write one up.
If you’re looking to “date up,” ‘tis the season for being strategic.
Open your heart to the widest setting with Thursday’s full moon in Leo
Pride unleashed! The annual Leo full moon emboldens you to take a walk on the wild side this Thursday, January 25 (at 12:54pm EST; 5º15’ to be exact).
Where could you be more courageous with your self-expression? This romantic full moon could spark an early Valentine’s celebration, or it could bring an opportunity to put your creative talents on display.
However, this year you may want to be discerning about how much you share at once, whether you’re telling your life story to a new friend or pitching a creative concept. With the full moon at odds with outspoken Jupiter and opposite secretive Pluto, some strategic withholding will work in your favor.
Tease ‘em with enticing hooks and cliffhangers and you’ll have them begging for more! Focus on deeper emotional connections instead of just impressing people or putting on a performance.
Personal power is restored on Saturday as Uranus turns direct—but keep egos in check!
Fasten your seatbelt and guard against whiplash. On Saturday, January 27, chaotic Uranus stations into forward motion after a retrograde backspin that began last August 28 in Taurus. When Uranus shifts directions, it can be highly disruptive for a few days, so avoid any public scenes where people are acting erratically.
Taurus governs our material world and security, and destabilizing Uranus is shaking up our approach to these things from May 2018 to April 2026. Embracing uncertainty has become a requirement these days, though not an easy mindset to adopt.
While you may be headed for an exciting change, it’s not something to embark on impulsively. To stay balanced, try reducing your screen time and connecting with nature.
Warning: Power struggles can erupt on Saturday as the confident Sun and blowhard Jupiter battle for domination. But who's on top? With so many egos on parade today, it's easy to get triggered, but a petty argument can blow up into something much bigger. Beware the flatterer who may have ulterior motives.
Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter trine brings Big Love Energy
Stability and freedom can coexist in one relationship, even if it takes effort to pull that off. As the “great benefics” romantic Venus and adventurous Jupiter team up in stable earth signs, you’re in search of that sweet spot.
Consider what level of attachment makes you feel free yet grounded, and how much togetherness makes you desperate for personal space.
For couples, a calm and loving discussion could help you find that balance. Single? Consider traveling or enrolling in a class. You don’t need to start off with a partner to end up with one!
