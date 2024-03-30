Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Arrives This Week To Shake Things Up—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
March 30, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
5523 weekly horoscope
Image by unsplash
March 30, 2024
With Mercury retrograde upon us and the planet of love making bold moves, this week could stir up all sorts of cosmic dust. Here's your horoscope.

Mercury turns retrograde on Monday, April 1, and spins back through Aries until April 25

Here we go again. Mercury, the galactic guardian of communication, technology, and travel, reverses course, backing up through feisty, impatient Aries for three full weeks. Expect to downshift on a few key initiatives, possibly losing some hard-won ground or being sent back to the drawing board during this retrograde.

Instead of jamming on the accelerator, tap the brakes. Then, review, rework, and reinvent your grand plan so it’ll be near perfect when Mercury straightens out on April 25.

Monday’s waning quarter moon in Capricorn can bring some reality checks

Even the best-laid plans can benefit from a check-in, and today marks a great moment for a progress report. The waning quarter moon in Capricorn sets a strong foundation for a productive and proactive review—perfectly timed with the start of Q2.

Take stock of your 2024 goals and flight plan: Are there enough resources and funds in the budget? Is everyone feeling supported and getting what they need? Address any issues before they turn into bigger problems. Course-correct as needed.

Venus and Neptune make out on Wednesday, then enjoy two final days together in Pisces in 2024

Surrender to romance under the enchanting conjunction of Venus and Neptune in poetic Pisces. This celestial connection graces us once a year, casting a fairytale glow on all we encounter.

But before you get swept up in the allure, take a moment to discern what’s beyond the charm. If you’re entangled in a sticky situation with a friend or loved one, today’s healing energy can be the balm that repairs this rift. Open yourself up to the spirit of forgiveness, especially if it’s time to stop “relitigating” the same old feud. Generosity begets generosity.

Love planet Venus zooms into Aries from Thursday, April 5 until the 29th

Bring on the confident swagger! As magnetic Venus zips into fiery and self- determined Aries, the rest of this month could ignite bold romantic adventures.

Speak your desires without apology. Savor your independence. Play with new styles. (Just try out temporary ones while Mercury’s retrograde until the 25th!) As Aries Joseph Campbell advocates, “follow your bliss” and the more turned-on you’ll feel!

Don’t melt the ice too quickly, though. In impulsive Aries, Venus is in “detriment,” a challenging position for the typically slow-burning seduction planet. Romance can sizzle then fizzle under this fast-moving sign. Don’t let that stop you from playing the game, though.

If you’ve hit a dating plateau, Venus in courageous Aries can inspire you to get back out there. Coupled? Scorching chemistry with someone outside your relationship can take you by surprise. No need to act on it; just bring that surge of feisty energy back home to your partner.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know
Spirituality

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know

Francesca Bond

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days
Personal Growth

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days

Francesca Bond

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year
Spirituality

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year

Sarah Regan

Don't Miss The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse—Here's How To Work With It
Spirituality

Don't Miss The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse—Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

There's A Major Eclipse Headed Our Way This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

There's A Major Eclipse Headed Our Way This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Angel Number 808: What It Means & Why You Can Celebrate When You See It
Spirituality

Angel Number 808: What It Means & Why You Can Celebrate When You See It

Francesca Bond

This Rising Sign In Astrology Is The Ultimate Organizer—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Rising Sign In Astrology Is The Ultimate Organizer—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

It's Time To Declutter Your Financial Life — Here's How, With Expert Tips
Personal Growth

It's Time To Declutter Your Financial Life — Here's How, With Expert Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know
Spirituality

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know

Francesca Bond

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days
Personal Growth

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days

Francesca Bond

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year
Spirituality

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year

Sarah Regan

Don't Miss The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse—Here's How To Work With It
Spirituality

Don't Miss The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse—Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

There's A Major Eclipse Headed Our Way This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

There's A Major Eclipse Headed Our Way This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Angel Number 808: What It Means & Why You Can Celebrate When You See It
Spirituality

Angel Number 808: What It Means & Why You Can Celebrate When You See It

Francesca Bond

This Rising Sign In Astrology Is The Ultimate Organizer—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Rising Sign In Astrology Is The Ultimate Organizer—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

It's Time To Declutter Your Financial Life — Here's How, With Expert Tips
Personal Growth

It's Time To Declutter Your Financial Life — Here's How, With Expert Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.