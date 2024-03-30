Advertisement
Mercury Retrograde Arrives This Week To Shake Things Up—Here's Your Horoscope
Mercury turns retrograde on Monday, April 1, and spins back through Aries until April 25
Here we go again. Mercury, the galactic guardian of communication, technology, and travel, reverses course, backing up through feisty, impatient Aries for three full weeks. Expect to downshift on a few key initiatives, possibly losing some hard-won ground or being sent back to the drawing board during this retrograde.
Instead of jamming on the accelerator, tap the brakes. Then, review, rework, and reinvent your grand plan so it’ll be near perfect when Mercury straightens out on April 25.
Monday’s waning quarter moon in Capricorn can bring some reality checks
Even the best-laid plans can benefit from a check-in, and today marks a great moment for a progress report. The waning quarter moon in Capricorn sets a strong foundation for a productive and proactive review—perfectly timed with the start of Q2.
Take stock of your 2024 goals and flight plan: Are there enough resources and funds in the budget? Is everyone feeling supported and getting what they need? Address any issues before they turn into bigger problems. Course-correct as needed.
Venus and Neptune make out on Wednesday, then enjoy two final days together in Pisces in 2024
But before you get swept up in the allure, take a moment to discern what’s beyond the charm. If you’re entangled in a sticky situation with a friend or loved one, today’s healing energy can be the balm that repairs this rift. Open yourself up to the spirit of forgiveness, especially if it’s time to stop “relitigating” the same old feud. Generosity begets generosity.
Love planet Venus zooms into Aries from Thursday, April 5 until the 29th
Bring on the confident swagger! As magnetic Venus zips into fiery and self- determined Aries, the rest of this month could ignite bold romantic adventures.
Speak your desires without apology. Savor your independence. Play with new styles. (Just try out temporary ones while Mercury’s retrograde until the 25th!) As Aries Joseph Campbell advocates, “follow your bliss” and the more turned-on you’ll feel!
Don’t melt the ice too quickly, though. In impulsive Aries, Venus is in “detriment,” a challenging position for the typically slow-burning seduction planet. Romance can sizzle then fizzle under this fast-moving sign. Don’t let that stop you from playing the game, though.
If you’ve hit a dating plateau, Venus in courageous Aries can inspire you to get back out there. Coupled? Scorching chemistry with someone outside your relationship can take you by surprise. No need to act on it; just bring that surge of feisty energy back home to your partner.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
