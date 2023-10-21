Power is the name of the game for the next four weeks as the Sun slinks into magnetically seductive Scorpio. During this resourceful time, there’s strength in numbers, so consider teaming up on a joint venture, passive-income opportunity, or co-op venture.

Where could you pool what’s “yours” and what’s “theirs” for a mutually beneficial win-win? That could be anything from a group investment to sharing babysitting to work-carpooling.

Ingenious Scorpio also helps increase your bottom line by exposing where you’re spending inefficiently. Reduce waste, trim needless costs…and watch the profits multiply! Scorpio rules transformation, so be mindful of what you focus on. Energy flows where your attention goes, and now your manifesting powers are dialed way up.

Don’t be surprised to get a text from a person you were “just thinking about.” And if that happens to be a more provocative “ping” than usual, don’t say we didn’t warn you!