426 Articles by The AstroTwins

Weekly Horoscope: Buckle Up, Because Tuesday Is Going To Be A Doozy

Time to create safe and nurturing spaces to combat the craziness.

#astrology
September 17 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Time For All Of Us To Unleash Our Inner Activists

If you want to help shape history, the next eight weeks are a crucial time for action.

#astrology
September 10 2018
How To Amp Up Your Self-Care Sunday Routine For Tonight's New Moon In Virgo

​On September 9, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. EDT, the Virgo new moon reawakens our service-oriented and (dare we say it) neurotic sides but also re-connects us...

#astrology
September 9 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready, Because Your Loftiest Goals Just Might Become Reality

If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope.

#astrology
September 3 2018
Your Monthly Horoscope: Here's What's Written In The Stars For September

The pressure is lifting, and things are getting back to full speed again.

#astrology
September 1 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Productivity & Focus Is About To Come Easy

This Monday, August 27, the fire returns to our bellies—and perhaps a little farther south—as make-it-happen Mars pivots out of retrograde.

#astrology
August 27 2018
Tonight's Full Moon In Pisces Begs Us All To Go With The Flow

Life takes a turn for the esoteric and enchanted as the year's only Pisces full Sturgeon Moon illuminates the skies—and awakens our subconscious...

#astrology
August 26 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Saturday's Astro Event Will Happen Only Once In 2018

​The Cirque du Soleil wages on for three more days as the Sun winds down its 2018 tour through flamboyant Leo.

#astrology
August 20 2018
Consider Tonight's New Moon Your Excuse To Make This Weekend All About Fun

Where can you add a sense of discovery to your life?

#astrology
August 11 2018
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure

The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.

#astrology
August 6 2018
Weekly Horoscope: The Retrogrades Just Keep On Comin'

The retrogrades will continue this whole week (sorry).

#news #astrology
July 30 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Mercury Retrograde Is Coming, Folks

Here's how to make it through in one piece.

#astrology
July 23 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Do You Feel The Shift In The Air? This Sunday's Transit Will Change Everything

If this week shows us anything, it's that it's easier to be there for others when you've had enough time for yourself.

#astrology
July 16 2018
