426 Articles by The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Weekly Horoscope: Buckle Up, Because Tuesday Is Going To Be A Doozy
Time to create safe and nurturing spaces to combat the craziness.
Weekly Horoscope: Time For All Of Us To Unleash Our Inner Activists
If you want to help shape history, the next eight weeks are a crucial time for action.
How To Amp Up Your Self-Care Sunday Routine For Tonight's New Moon In Virgo
On September 9, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. EDT, the Virgo new moon reawakens our service-oriented and (dare we say it) neurotic sides but also re-connects us...
It's Virgo Season! Here's How To Make The Most Of The (Super-Organized) Energy In The Air
Order: restored!
Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready, Because Your Loftiest Goals Just Might Become Reality
If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope.
Your Monthly Horoscope: Here's What's Written In The Stars For September
The pressure is lifting, and things are getting back to full speed again.
Weekly Horoscope: Productivity & Focus Is About To Come Easy
This Monday, August 27, the fire returns to our bellies—and perhaps a little farther south—as make-it-happen Mars pivots out of retrograde.
Tonight's Full Moon In Pisces Begs Us All To Go With The Flow
Life takes a turn for the esoteric and enchanted as the year's only Pisces full Sturgeon Moon illuminates the skies—and awakens our subconscious...
Weekly Horoscope: Saturday's Astro Event Will Happen Only Once In 2018
The Cirque du Soleil wages on for three more days as the Sun winds down its 2018 tour through flamboyant Leo.
Weekly Horoscope: We're (Finally) Leaving Mercury Retrograde Behind Us
Hallelujah.
Consider Tonight's New Moon Your Excuse To Make This Weekend All About Fun
Where can you add a sense of discovery to your life?
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure
The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.
Your Monthly Horoscope: Buckle Up Because The Eclipses Just Keep On Comin'
Mark your calendar for the 25th.
Weekly Horoscope: The Retrogrades Just Keep On Comin'
The retrogrades will continue this whole week (sorry).
How To Harness The Transformative Power Of Tonight's Full Moon (And Total Eclipse!)
Time to pave the way for some serious changes ahead.
Oh, So This Is How To Feel Like A Superstar All Leo Season Long
Ready for your big debut?
Weekly Horoscope: Mercury Retrograde Is Coming, Folks
Here's how to make it through in one piece.
Weekly Horoscope: Do You Feel The Shift In The Air? This Sunday's Transit Will Change Everything
If this week shows us anything, it's that it's easier to be there for others when you've had enough time for yourself.
Calling All Astro Lovers: Tonight's Rare New Moon & Solar Eclipse Is All About Emotional Healing
What does "home" mean to you?
Weekly Horoscope: This Week's New Moon Could Shake Things Up In A Big Way
It all starts on Tuesday.