20 Items Tagged
swimming
When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don't Overdo It
Look out for your heart with these key tips.
Muscle-Building Yoga Poses To Boost Performance In These 3 Sports
Yoga is powerful stuff.
Overtraining Can Lead You To Make Worse Decisions — New Study Says
Protect your brain—don't overtrain.
The Surprising Recovery Trick That Keeps Pro Surfer Alessa Quizon Injury-Free
This surfer is all about hemp-based healing.
I Tried The Wim Hof Method For 3 Months — This Is What Happened
Here's how I channeled my inner Iceman.
Michael Phelps On Water Conservation, Parenting & The Fruit He's Finally Reintroducing To His Diet
Tune in for a side of the swimmer you haven't seen before.
4 Workouts So Low-Key Anyone Can Do Them
Anytime, anywhere.
Meet The Man Attempting To Swim Across The Pacific Ocean (For An Incredible Cause)
Would you swim all the way from Tokyo to San Francisco for the planet?
7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day
Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.
The Scenic Trip You'll Want To Take With Your Wellness Tribe ASAP
Wanderlustin' hard over here.
Why I Swear By Green Juice To Fuel My Workout
I'm a plant-based professional triathlete who specializes in Ironman and Ultraman triathlons.
How To Stay Tough When You Want To Quit
Ultra-endurance athletes Hillary Biscay and Rich Roll reveal how they eat, train, and build mental toughness to achieve peak performance.
7 Fun Activities To Try Before Summer Ends
Soak up the sun with these summer activities.
As Wild As It Sounds, I Was Embarrassed To Be An Olympian
I am embarrassed to admit that, for a few years after winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, I actually resented the fact that I was an...
How To Believe In Yourself When No One Else Does
Ironman champion Hillary Biscay explains how she went from being a terrible age-group swimmer to a world-class professional athlete. In this talk, she...
Ironman Champ Hillary Biscay On How To Stay Strong When You Want To Quit
Ironman champion Hillary Biscay has finished 66 Ironmans in her career, and at some point in every single one of them she has wanted to quit and cry....
5 Tips For Anyone Who Thinks They Can't Do A Triathlon
I often meet people who tell me they would love to do what I do—endurance sports—run a marathon, finish a triathlon, etc ... but that they "can't."
15 Signs You're A Recovering Swimmer
Recently we went down a rabbit hole reading Mike Gustafson's Twitter feed, a brilliant homage to competitive swimming. It stirred up some nostalgia...
Going To The Pool? Tips To Avoid Toxins
For many people—kids and adults alike—the smell of a chlorinated pool triggers sensations of joy. It means that soon they’ll be one with the water,...
Why Swimming Is Great for Your Body, Mind & Soul
With so many peripheral benefits in one workout, you can kill two birds (or should I say six birds!) with one stone.