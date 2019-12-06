20 Items Tagged

swimming

I Tried The Wim Hof Method For 3 Months — This Is What Happened

Here's how I channeled my inner Iceman.

#swimming #brain
Eric Nies
February 23 2019
7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day

Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.

#swimming #flexibility #pilates #yoga #energy
Harriet Griffey
February 20 2018
Why I Swear By Green Juice To Fuel My Workout

I'm a plant-based professional triathlete who specializes in Ironman and Ultraman triathlons.

#running #swimming #wellness #training #juice
Hillary Biscay
May 27 2015

How To Stay Tough When You Want To Quit

Ultra-endurance athletes Hillary Biscay and Rich Roll reveal how they eat, train, and build mental toughness to achieve peak performance.

#running #swimming #pro athletes #personal growth #vegan
mindbodygreen
September 14 2014
7 Fun Activities To Try Before Summer Ends

Soak up the sun with these summer activities.

#swimming #hair #fitness #wellness #weight loss
Nora Tobin
August 12 2014

As Wild As It Sounds, I Was Embarrassed To Be An Olympian

I am embarrassed to admit that, for a few years after winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, I actually resented the fact that I was an...

#swimming #career #london #fitness #personal growth
Caroline Burckle
August 7 2014

How To Believe In Yourself When No One Else Does

Ironman champion Hillary Biscay explains how she went from being a terrible age-group swimmer to a world-class professional athlete. In this talk, she...

#running #swimming #triathlon #pro athletes #mindfulness
mindbodygreen
August 3 2014

Ironman Champ Hillary Biscay On How To Stay Strong When You Want To Quit

Ironman champion Hillary Biscay has finished 66 Ironmans in her career, and at some point in every single one of them she has wanted to quit and cry....

#running #swimming #triathlon #pro athletes #inspiration
mindbodygreen
June 11 2014

5 Tips For Anyone Who Thinks They Can't Do A Triathlon

I often meet people who tell me they would love to do what I do—endurance sports—run a marathon, finish a triathlon, etc ... but that they "can't."

#running #swimming #triathlon #fitness #personal growth
Hillary Biscay
August 16 2013

15 Signs You're A Recovering Swimmer

Recently we went down a rabbit hole reading Mike Gustafson's Twitter feed, a brilliant homage to competitive swimming. It stirred up some nostalgia...

#swimming #pro athletes #fitness #wellness #funny
mindbodygreen
August 8 2013

Going To The Pool? Tips To Avoid Toxins

For many people—kids and adults alike—the smell of a chlorinated pool triggers sensations of joy. It means that soon they’ll be one with the water,...

#swimming #fitness #personal growth
Healthy Child Healthy World
July 10 2013
Why Swimming Is Great for Your Body, Mind & Soul

With so many peripheral benefits in one workout, you can kill two birds (or should I say six birds!) with one stone.

#swimming #breathing #meditation #yoga
Brett Callan
November 17 2012