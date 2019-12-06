If you're a sporty type, yoga can fine-tune that machine you call a body and turn you into a better-performing whole. The series of asanas listed concentrate on specific muscle groups and body areas used in particular sports.

Yoga is powerful stuff. A little goes a long way. I didn't include a breathing warm-up pose or savasana, but that's not an invitation to skip those segments. Yoga operates on an honor system.

Also, feel free to throw mountain pose or a forward bend into the mix for constructive rest. If you remember to use your breath as your guide, these sport-specific practices should take about 30 minutes. Insert a sport-specific routine once every two weeks into your yoga mix, and you won't believe the kind of good sport you'll turn into.