When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don’t Overdo It

All that to say, this isn't meant to discourage a healthy fitness regimen, but rather provide deeper insight to keep in mind. Barry A. Franklin Ph.D. notes, "Like medicine, it is possible to underdose and overdose on exercise—more is not always better and can lead to cardiac events, particularly when performed by inactive, unfit, individuals with known or undiagnosed heart disease."

Luckily, the AHA's review included some heart-healthy tips to remember when working out; namely, slowly building up the intensity of your workout regimen.

Warming up for example, is a good way to get your heart rate up steadily. In the same way, cooling down afterwards helps your heart slowly return to normal. And to steadily and safely improve your endurance, gradually increasing the length of your workouts by five to 10 minutes is a good way to do it.

When possible, environmental conditions like humidity, temperature, and altitude can put extra pressure on your heart. So, either lowering the intensity of workouts in those conditions, or seeking out more optimal conditions (say, in a gym as opposed to outside) may help on those high heat days. And of course, above all else, heart-related symptoms like chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, and lightheadedness are a sign you should stop your workout and call your doc.

At the end of the day, your workout is probably not hurting you more than it's helping. But with these new findings and helpful tips, it's that much easier to make sure you're protecting your heart along the way.