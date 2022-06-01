Because chlorine and saltwater have the power to strip your strands of hydration, it’s best to rinse out that water as soon as you can. The longer it sits in the hair, the more harm it will do. Plus, it’ll be easier to brush out later on, if you choose to detangle. Beyond drying out your strands, salt and chlorine can also steal your hair's shine, resulting in a dull, lifeless look.

When you do wash your hair, you’ll want to be mindful of the products you’re reaching for. If you have blonde hair, you can benefit from using a purple shampoo post-swim (our favorites here). “Chlorine can definitely tint your color, especially for blondes and those with highlighted hair,” Anderson says. “So I recommend using a purple shampoo to pull out any unwanted brassy tones that may have been a result of the chlorine.”

If you have curly hair, you’ll want to double down on hydration. Curls tend to be more prone to dryness, so you can benefit from the extra hydration a hair mask can bring. Anderson’s go-to pick: the Apple Cider Vinegar Masque from dpHue. Lather this mask onto your mid-lengths to ends and leave it on for at least five minutes. Then rinse off and follow up with the rest of your hair care routine.