The best feeling in the summertime is arguably the post-swim shower. But the cool rinse doesn't just feel lovely: After you’ve been in the sun all day, it’s important to rinse off the residual sunscreen and any chlorine or salt buildup on your skin. Whether you’re going for a dip in the ocean, a chlorinated pool, or freshwater, post-swim shower care is the key to keeping your skin happy.

We asked board-certified dermatologists Tiffany Libby, M.D., and Christina Chung, M.D., FAAD, for their expert tips on how to care for your skin post-swim. Here’s everything you need to know.