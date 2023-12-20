Advertisement
A Wellness Trip To Puerto Vallarta — Hotels, Excursions & More
My eyes flutter open after a 10-minute meditation to top off an outdoor yoga flow. My view is filled with luscious greenery and a bright blue ocean, and I spot a butterfly landing on a bright pink flower.
It is then that I realize I'm more at peace than I have been in months, much thanks to the land-meets-sea environment.
Wondering where this magical place may be? Enter, the lovely town of Puerto Vallarta off Mexico's Pacific coast.
From the warm and gentle waves to the relaxing spas and booming nightlife, Puerto Vallarta truly has everything you could want in a vacation destination. To come, a guide to help you plan your getaway.
Hotel Mousai
This adult-only, all-inclusive escape has everything figured out for you. If you're not impressed by the personal hot tubs on the balconies or the infinity rooftop pools, then you're sure to be swooned by the mountain meets ocean views and a quick stroll to the warm coastal waters.
The resort has a long list of delicious and unique culinary experiences for the foodies out there, one of my favorites under the Where To Eat section later on in the guide.
If you like to stay active on vacation, head to the 24-hour fitness centers or book an outdoor workout class to enjoy the warm climate. If relaxation is the name of the game, consider a hydrotherapy session or massage at the in-house Spa Imagine.
- Price point: $$$$
- Amenities: All-inclusive, gym, spa, hydrotherapy, pools, room service, restaurants, workout classes, yoga, airport transportation, snorkeling, paddle-boarding, wedding service
The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta
A stay at The Westin Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta helps you experience the charm that the city has to offer. The resort is just 15 minutes from town and it's set on a lengthy private beach so you can toggle between rest and play.
If you're traveling with children, this resort is a dream come true. Not only do kids stay free, but there are also spacious family-style rooms for those who want togetherness and privacy.
- Price point: $$$
- Amenities: Gym, pool, beach service, babysitting, spa, dry cleaning, breakfast buffet, coffee shop, restaurant, picnic area, kids club
Velas Vallarta Suites Resort
This one offers an all-inclusive experience for the whole family. The 33-year-old property embraces Mexican décor and history while balancing modern desires with a full spa, well-equipped gym, and activities for all ages.
The oceanfront property includes two restaurants and even has special diet menus for those needing accommodations.
- Price point: $$$
- Amenities: All-inclusive, kids club, pool, spa, breakfast buffet, family-style rooms, taxi service, currency exchange, laundry service, meeting rooms, private balcony, tennis court
When to travel
The peak travel season in Puerto Vallarta is winter and early spring, much thanks to the year-round warm climate that makes a perfect escape from rain and snow. The late spring and summer months will be slightly hotter and more humid, so keep that in mind.
If you're interested in whale watching, consider booking from late November through March.
One of the best perks of this destination is the lengthy list of things to do. Here's a snapshot of some great options to consider:
Embrace the sea life with snorkeling
Several resorts offer snorkeling tours, many with the destination of Los Arcos, which is Spanish for "the Arches." These granite islands are home to plenty of colorful tropical fish along with rays, octopuses, lobsters, sea turtles, and eels.
Visit a luxe spa
Plenty of the resorts have spa services from massages to hot-and-cold therapy and beyond. One unique option: hydrotherapy at Spa Imagine (pictured above), located in Hotel Mousai, which includes a full circuit starting with a visit to the steam room and sauna, a water pressure treatment, a cold plunge, a dip in the hot tub, and a body-temperature massage pool. You can top it off with one of their signature massages or facial treatments as well.
Head into town
You'll be missing out on the full Puerto Vallarta experience if you skip spending time in town. Walking down the cobblestone streets, admiring the art sold by locals, and of course, trying some of the delicious local cuisine is a must.
Take a yoga class
Many of the local resorts offer yoga classes, some on the beach and others facing the majestic mountainscape. This is a great way to give your body both rest and relaxation during your trip and meet some like-minded travelers.
Embark on a scenic hike
Grab your hiking shoes because the lush jungles of Puerto Vallarta are ripe with wildlife to see. Opt for the challenging waterfall-dusted routes, or consider something shorter and family-friendly. For specific trails close to your hotel or resort, ask your concierge for recommendations.
There's a wide range of food options spanning the many different resort restaurants and in-town staples. Here are a few to try:
Noroc
With a unique and upscale fusion menu coupled with sunken conversation-pit-style tables surrounded by water, Noroc is a restaurant experience for the books. There are also delicious vegetarian options for those who don't eat meat and an innovative cocktail menu to toast in front of the gorgeous sunset view.
- Cuisine: Mexican, Peruvian & European fusion
- Price point: $$$$
- Dietary consideration options: Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, local seafood
- Setting: Elevated
Sonorita Olas Atlas
On your adventure into town, you'll have to stop by this classic taco spot. Upon arrival, you'll be met with an intimate rustic interior, home to some of the most authentic Mexican and Latin food in town, according to the locals who know Puerto Vallarta best. It's a casual spot perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.
- Cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price point: $
- Setting: Casual
DAO
Located in Hotel Mousai, DAO is a gourmet contemporary Chinese restaurant that puts a modern twist on classic favorites like chow mein and dim sum with an equally innovative cocktail menu. The vibes are elegant, making it a great spot for a celebratory dinner.
- Cuisine: Contemporary Chinese
- Price point: $$$
- Setting: Elevated
Free People Movement Good Karma Runsie
Why we love it
- Versatile
- Lightweight
- Plenty of color options
From hot yoga to long hikes and time spent on the tennis court, this workout onsie will have you covered. The stretchy material makes it comfortable for any kind of movement and the lightweight feel will save you in the hot humid weather should you visit Puerto Vallarta in the warmest months.
Keen Women's Newport H2
Why we love it
- Part water shoe, part hiking shoe
- Arch support
- Toe protection
I'd be remiss not to mention the shoes I wore every single day in Puerto Vallarta: The Keen Women's Newport H2. These sandals are part water shoes, part hiking shoes, and all parts comfortable and practical. The beaches in Puerto Vallarta can be a bit rocky, so it's helpful to have some kind of protective shoe when swimming or walking along the shore. I was spared of stubbed toes while my travel partner was not so lucky, thanks to the protective design. Plus, the traction makes these breathable shoes perfect for even a treacherous jungle hike.
Reformation Jamen Knit Dress
Why we love it
- Chic & timeless design
- Can be dressed up or down
- Climate Neutral certified brand
Should you choose to embark on the fine dining journey at one of the many upscale restaurants in Puerto Vallarta, you'll want this chic dress on hand. The classic fit and neckline are perfect for even the fanciest of occasions while the practical and knit material is suitcase-friendly (read: won't be covered with wrinkles upon arrival). Pair it with a breezy button-down and sandals for a casual look or a high-heel for a night out.
Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50
Why we love it
- Perfect for reapplication
- Follows the Hawaii Reef Compliant Act 104
- Travel-friendly packaging
It's safe to say much of your vacation will be spent outdoors, so you'll need good sunscreen to keep you protected. This SPF 50 is easy to use, comes in a travel-friendly misting bottle, and is packed with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe, Maracuja oil, green tea, and vitamin E.
Note: This is a chemical sunscreen, which not everyone prefers. However, this formula is free from octinoxate and oxybenzone, making it a safer option for the reefs and your health.
Ookioh Lisbon One Piece
Why we love it
- Vibrant color
- Size-inclusive
- Made from 100% regenerated materials
Let this gorgeous (and sustainably made) one-piece swimsuit take you everywhere you need to go. It's high-coverage enough to keep up with activities like snorkeling and paddle-boarding without being a bother but also balances style for those days lounging poolside. What says vacation more than the tropical poppy hue?
From the lush jungle to the deep blue waters and the vibrant city culture, Puerto Vallarta has something for everyone. For a well-rounded trip, be sure to get a taste of each element this coastal town has to offer.
