I'd be remiss not to mention the shoes I wore every single day in Puerto Vallarta: The Keen Women's Newport H2. These sandals are part water shoes, part hiking shoes, and all parts comfortable and practical. The beaches in Puerto Vallarta can be a bit rocky, so it's helpful to have some kind of protective shoe when swimming or walking along the shore. I was spared of stubbed toes while my travel partner was not so lucky, thanks to the protective design. Plus, the traction makes these breathable shoes perfect for even a treacherous jungle hike.