5 Exercises Holding You Back From Your Fitness Goals (Including Burpees)

When it comes to fitness, we all want to get the most bang for our buck. In an effort to get fitter and stronger, many people combine strength and cardio exercises into one gym session. However, it turns out that this popular training style might not be bringing you any closer to your goals.

As an exercise physiologist and health coach, I've seen that the following five exercises often don't deliver the desired results to my clients. Let's dive into why they may not be effective for you and how to find more efficient alternatives.