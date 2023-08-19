"We need to focus on making sure that we train with close proximity to failure," says Baxter. This doesn’t mean you should lift weights until you can barely move, but try to test your limits more than you sit in comfort.

See, your muscles need to feel "fatigued" in order to grow. Yet "what I tend to see with women is that they'll go into the gym and don't lift enough weight," she explains.

Still, it can be hard to know how much weight is too much (or not enough). As a general rule of thumb: Keep your max reps around 10. "If you are still able to perform 10 more reps with that same dumbbell or barbell, then you are not effectively signaling your muscles to grow," she adds. It might be time to add on more weight.