Many gym-goers and protein fanatics say you should always consume your protein shake post-workout and definitely within an hour. But is that really true? According to Baxter, well, not so much.

“It’s not that narrow,” she says of the post-workout protein window, adding that you could consume it one or two hours before or after your workout. As long as you fuel your muscles with protein at some point, you should be A-OK. The actual timeline isn't so stringent.

The more important factor? Your protein quality. Baxter suggests searching for a food source rich in essential amino acids and leucine—the latter of which can be used by your muscles to provide energy during a workout as well.

So, yes, you can drink your protein shake before your workout if you prefer; or you can sip it within two hours of finishing. Translation? You don’t have to rush home to your blender or drink your shake in the car.