3047 Articles in Food

Food

Functional Food
Food Trends
Recipes
Recipes
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food

Does Chocolate Really Contain Caffeine? Here's The Easy Way To Tell

The different types of chocolate and their caffeine levels.

#sleep #dessert #snacks #energy
Abby Moore
June 23
Recipes
Functional Food

Here's How To Make The Best Brain-Boosting Salad, Every Time

Want a more youthful brain? Aim to consume a big salad every day.

#lunch #salads #plants #dinner
Max Lugavere
June 22
Recipes
Functional Food

Want More Protein & Iron? Try These 5 RD-Approved Pea Protein Powders

Up your plant-based protein intake with these 5 powders.

#protein #vegetarian
Abby Moore
June 21
Recipes
Recipes

4 Essential Tips For Grilling Veggies That'll Even Impress Meat-Eaters

Here are a few things to think about when putting vegetables on the grill.

#vegetarian #vegan
Genevieve Taylor
June 20
Recipes
Functional Food

The One Food This Nutritionist Eats To Fall Asleep Faster

Just as some eats can keep you from catching Z's, other foods can help enhance your shut-eye.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #functional nutrition #protein
Jamie Schneider
June 19
Recipes
Functional Food

The 4 Foods A Gastroenterologist Swears By For Fueling Your Microbes

According to Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, each plant has its own unique blend of fiber.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #mbgpodcast #plants #vegetarian
Jason Wachob
June 19
Functional Food
Recipes
Functional Food