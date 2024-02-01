What makes the Mediterranean diet healthier than the SAD diet? Is it the nuts? The olive oil? The red wine? We really don't know. Those who advocate for the Mediterranean diet speculate that it is superior to the SAD diet because it is lower in saturated fat, trans fats, and added sugars; richer in essential nutrients; higher in fiber; and chock-full of colorful fruits and vegetables brimming with phytonutrients—naturally occurring plant chemicals believed to have unique anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties8 . However, there are so many differences between these two dietary patterns that there is no easy way to determine which aspects of the Mediterranean diet are responsible for its health benefits.