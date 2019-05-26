What To Do When Your Mindfulness Practice Just Isn't Working

Less than 10 minutes after my meditation, I get a business email that puts me in a tizzy.

"How can they expect me to make all of these changes," I shout to no one. My face is twisted up, and my blood pressure rising. But thankfully I realize after a few minutes how ridiculous my outburst has been, and I have a good laugh.

The inner peace from my blissful meditation hasn't even lasted as long as a coffee break.

No matter how steadily you've practiced mindfulness, sitting meditation, or yoga, you've probably had a similar experience. For most of us, there's no line we permanently cross into nirvana after which we never falter; no shield can we wield to keep life's events from at least occasionally making us nuts.

You can know dozens of mindfulness tools, and even be adept at them, yet still freak out when life gets tough. That's what happens for Lorna, the main character in my new novel, Warrior Won. Lorna gets pretty good at incorporating numerous grounding techniques into her day, from breathwork to mindful eating to becoming aware of all her senses. Yet when questions arise about whether something is wrong with her unborn baby, and she has to wade through testing (and more testing) in search of a potential diagnosis, Lorna wobbles mightily.

It was a personal experience that inspired my creation of Lorna. A few years ago, I had my own lengthy search for a medical diagnosis, when debilitating but broad-ranging symptoms had me hopping from one specialist to another. Despite being a certified yoga teacher, 20-plus-year yogi, and longtime (albeit on and off) meditator, I couldn't keep my thoughts in the present moment. Sitting meditations were out of the question because before my butt even landed on the cushion, my mind raced off into the anxious future.

So, does that mean we just throw our mindfulness practice out the window and give up?

Actually, the opposite is true. It means you need to keep practicing mindfulness.

Here are some things you can do when your mindfulness practice stops being beneficial. What I discovered, and what's reflected in Lorna's journey, is that sometimes you have to change gears. Here's what I've learned from the experts: