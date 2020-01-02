What Is Color Therapy & How Can It Help Heal Our Chakras?

Start at the root chakra. Take slow, deep breaths in and out, and with your imagination connect to the perineum, where the energy center is located. After a few natural breaths, as you breathe this time, imagine inhaling red light into the root chakra. Hold your breath in for a few seconds, imagining the colored light sustained there. Exhale, let go. Do this three times, then move up to the sacral chakra, and repeat the exercise visualizing the color orange. Continue up the chakras to the third eye chakra, following the same pattern. When you finish with the third eye visualization, let your breath flow naturally in and out. Imagine your crown chakra glowing white light that envelops your entire body and expands upward, connecting you to the wide expanse. After doing this for a few moments, release the visualization. Cross your arms in front of you, hugging yourself across your chest or waist.

Feel the parts of you that are connected to the earth, grounding into the earth. Bring your awareness back into your body. And when you feel complete, open your eyes.