One Of 2021's Major Cosmic Events Comes Monday: Astrologers Break It Down

Old-guard Saturn is parked in free-thinking Aquarius until March 7, 2023. Even though the stern planet is the Water Bearer's ancient ruler, their energies are an awkward fit. Shock jock Uranus (which is Aquarius' modern ruler) is posted up in traditional Taurus until April 2025.

The rebellious planet feels constrained in the Bull's pen. In fact, Uranus is in "fall," in Taurus, one of its least powerful positions. So it crashes into a complicated square (90-degree angle) with stern Saturn this Monday; there could be a major battle for supremacy. Should we stick to the tried-and-true methodology, moving ahead at a snail's pace? Or is it time to rip up the playbook and create a brand-new blueprint?

Veering to either extreme is not advisable during a tense transit like this...but oh, how people will jockey to have things go their way. Unfortunately, this energy won't pass quickly. Saturn first squared Uranus on February 17, and the sequence repeats for a final time on December 24, disrupting the peace and sowing the seeds of chaos. In these moments, it's important to remember that the only thing constant is change!