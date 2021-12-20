The Love Planet Just Went Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The planet of love and money spins back through the zodiac every 18 months. This time, she reverse-commutes through traditional, goal-oriented Capricorn. As the calendar turns, you have the perfect opportunity to review—and if necessary, rewrite—the future of your love story.

It's never fun to discover a planet is going retrograde, especially during the holidays. (Consider yourself on notice to avoid that toxic ex, even if they send the sweetest, sexiest text when you've had three cups of brandied eggnog.)

Retrogrades make us work harder, dig deeper and look into those agonizing shadows we'd rather avoid. But there's a purpose to these "review periods," too! If you're willing to do the inner work, you'll emerge with a clear vision of what's right for you—and what steps you should take to make it a reality.

Retrograde Venus offers a chance to plunge into a deep examination of how you "do" relationships. Ask yourself: