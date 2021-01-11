Anytime you catch yourself overthinking or potentially obsessing over a nagging thought, experience, or fear, bring awareness to that process. "You can't stop doing something if you're doing it on autopilot," she says on TikTok.

The best way to build this awareness is by journaling at the end of each day, she says. This process should help you spot your overthinking when it occurs and be able to interfere before it becomes too mentally draining.

Repeating this mantra from spirituality author Shannon Kaiser, M.A., may also help quell the urge to overthink:

"I give myself a mental makeover by dropping from my head to my heart. I am connected to my source energy, which is love and light. I choose to feel my answer and proceed with clarity. There is nothing to analyze or do but to feel my answer. My heart will lead me to clarity, and I trust its wisdom."