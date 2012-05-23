 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
6 Spiritual Steps to Being Successful

6 Spiritual Steps to Being Successful

Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd
Licensed Social Worker and mbg Contributor By Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd
Licensed Social Worker and mbg Contributor
Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd, is a first-generation Indian-American born and raised on Long Island, NY. She holds dual Masters degrees in Special Education from Hofstra University and Social Work from Columbia University.
May 23, 2012

What is success? For some, success means owning a big house, driving a fancy car and going on exotic vacations. For some, success may look like having inner peace, an abundance of love and happiness, and living a life of integrity. And for others, success can be a combination of both! In any case, success is whatever you make it mean. Here are the six steps to being successful.

1. Deepen your spiritual connection. Success begins with you. Strengthening your connection with your Source, (God, Universe, Spirit) is the most important step to knowing who you are at the core. When you know who you are, you can be who you are. And when you can be who you are, without fear, then anything and everything is possible.

2. Take full ownership of who you are. Taking ownership means not making excuses, not blaming others, and not using your past or circumstances as reasons why you can’t be successful. When you know who you are and can still love all of you, both your light and darkness, you can own who you are. Taking ownership and being responsible for what you think, what you say, and what you do is crucial to truly being successful. Remember success starts and begins with you.

3. Understanding that your purpose is who you are, not what you do. People often ask me, “How do I find my purpose?” Here is my answer. Your purpose is not hiding under a rock. You don’t need to search for it because it has always been with you.You were born with a specific purpose the day you were created. I have found that I am the most alive when I am helping others deepen their awareness about themselves. If you are on the quest to “finding” your purpose, think of your most recent memory where you felt the most alive and happy. What were you doing? Who were you being? Begin with the understanding that your purpose is a state of being.

4. Commit to realizing, redefining, and realigning your vision. Your vision can be as big or small as you want it to be. The important thing here is to have your vision and purpose be aligned. Once you uncover your purpose and who you are being in the world, the next step would be to ask yourself, “Well, if this is who I am in the world, then what would I be doing? Your vision is the reason you wake up every day. It’s what I like to call your “big juicy goal.” What’s the legacy that you want to leave behind?

5. Being a conscious creator. To be a conscious creator of your world means you need to be taking committed action. It means that you are awake in your life, aware of your purpose, and your vision and are willing to do whatever it takes to have the life that you want. Joan Baez says, “Action is the antidote to despair.” So true. If you are feeling stuck in an area of your life, GET MOVING and take action. If you aren’t happy with a situation in your life then DO SOMETHING about it.

6. Be responsible for the energy in your space. Everything is energy. Money, love, fear, God, the Universe, your thoughts, words, and actions- all of it is energy. Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor once sent Oprah Winfrey a sign that is now hanging in her office that read, “Please take responsibility for the energy you bring into this space.” This simple piece of wisdom can be life changing if you apply it to not only to the energy that you are allowing in, but also to the energy that you are putting out into the Universe. Notice how you are showing up in your life. What kind of thoughts do you wake up with? When something goes unexpected do you usually blame yourself or someone else? Remember that your thoughts, words, and actions, when aligned, will produce unimaginable success in your life.

Being the S.O.U.R.C.E. of Your Success is liberating. To simply know that you have the power within you to be, do, and create anything in your life, is giving yourself permission to be the brilliant, radiant, magnificent divine soul you were meant to be.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd
Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd Licensed Social Worker and mbg Contributor
Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd, is a first-generation Indian-American born and raised on Long Island, NY as the daughter of immigrants. She holds dual Masters degrees in Special Education...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$129.99

A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide

With Light Watkins
A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spiritual-steps-to-being-successful

Your article and new folder have been saved!