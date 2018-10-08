"The words themselves mean 'study of conscious harmony,'" Niamh Lyons, the founder of American Sophrology, explains of the word's Greek roots. "It's working the power of the mind to relax the body."

Sophrology is the brainchild of Alfonso Caycedo, a professor of psychiatry and neurology. Fascinated by the power of the mind-body connection, Caycedo began traveling the world in the 1960s to find holistic strategies that could help war veterans get off of medication. "His idea was that they would have a source within themselves to deal with PTSD and mental anguish," Lyons says.

Caycedo pulled inspiration from the wisdom of ancient cultures across Asia and Europe to create his new practice. Then, he started to put it to the test: He used it to help one friend improve his tennis game, another relieve stress. Before long he was teaching professional skiers sophrology to help them mentally prepare for the Winter Olympics. Of the four Swiss skiers who used the practice, three of them won gold. "That's when the word got out in Europe," says Lyons.

Since then, people across the continent have used sophrology to help them navigate everything from exams to work presentations with more ease. It's also caught on as a tool for managing more generalized stress and anxiety, which is why Lyons suspects it's starting to catch on around the rest of the world too.

"The world is a funny place right now. More and more people are looking to find calm within themselves," she says. "These days, people's minds are so busy that it's important to take the time to relax and get to that Zen point. We know we physically have to relax the body, but we don't always do it mentally."

Sophrology is starting to create some buzz in America (a popular book on the practice, The Life-Changing Power of Sophrology, was just translated to English), but it's still a relatively new practice to many in the states. Lyons says that she knows of only a handful of English-speaking sophrology administrators, compared to hundreds of French-speaking ones. "I call it the best-kept secret," she laughs.