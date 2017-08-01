 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
5 Signs You Complain Too Much (And How To Stop)

5 Signs You Complain Too Much (And How To Stop)

Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A.
Author and mbg Contributor By Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A.
Author and mbg Contributor
Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A. lives in the Greater Los Angeles area and has a master's in spiritual psychology from the University of Santa Monica. She’s an internationally recognized applied positive psychology coach, author, speaker, documentary filmmaker, and host of the radio show Harvesting Happiness.
5 Signs You Complain Too Much (And How To Stop)

Photo by Stocksy

August 1, 2017

We all complain. It's part of the human experience. Our neighbor's dog poops on our lawn, the local stores raised their prices again, and our laptop just broke down and the repair technician is charging us a fortune. So we need to complain just a little. But sometimes we get into the habit of complaining, over and over and over again, and it becomes part of our daily life. Nobody wants to be "that person." The negativity is not good for you, and it's likely to bring down your loved ones, as well.

How can you tell if you're in "complaint overdrive?" Here are some of the signs:

1. You always see the glass as half empty.

When you begin running in the negative fast lane, you're going to find that you're fueled by complaints. Take a moment to assess if you always find the flaw in everything, even if it's "mostly good." Self-awareness is the first step in solving everything, and the sooner you 'fess up about your dismal outlook or expectations that something is going to go wrong, the sooner you can take a step back.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. People point out your complaint levels.

Complaining isn't an intervention-worthy problem, but if your friends are keeping it real with you, they are likely going to mention that you like to complain. Maybe too much. They may tell you in a serious manner, or a joking manner, but they'll begin to hint at it. When people begin to mention that you'd find something to complain about if you won the lottery or got the job of your dreams, it may be time to rethink your outlook.

3. People are avoiding you.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

If you find that people no longer wish to spend time with you, or they have stopped inviting you to parties and other events, it may be a sign you're complaining and whining too much. If this is happening, it's best to be brutally honest and ask your friends if this is the truth. Better to know exactly what's going on, so you can address the issue.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Your friends are competing with you for the complaint title.

Look at the people you surround yourself with. Is everyone around you, well, dramatic? Do you simply get together over drinks or dinner to validate one another's problems and tell each other how unfair the world is? When you and your friends talk more negatively than positively, you should be concerned. This is the ideal time to rethink your relationships.

5. Barriers are all you see.

What is the basis of your perspective? Do you see the challenges or the road before you as a barrier? Do you feel that your life is one challenge after another instead of one adventure after another? Our perspective serves as the foundation for sinking into the pattern of becoming a chronic complainer. When life is barrier-focused it means we see every change as a problem that needs to be fixed. We look into the future and see a brick wall. We apply for the job but don't think we'll get it. We want to meet someone great but don't see it ever happening.

Sure, it's easy to avoid the signs that reveal our current state of being. However, the rewards that are waiting for us when we shift our perspective and take on a fresh view are exciting. It takes just a single dose of optimism to help lessen the effects of a complaint.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A.
Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A. Author and mbg Contributor
Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A. lives in the Greater Los Angeles area and has a master's in spiritual psychology from the University of Santa Monica. She is an internationally recognized...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/signs-you-complain-too-much

Your article and new folder have been saved!