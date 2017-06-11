How A Cool-Girl-Turned-Mystic Made The Sober Lifestyle A Global Movement

By contrast, I began to realize that alcohol just made me numb. That the "high" I got from booze was largely a result of my having pressed pause on whatever was bringing me down. The "me" I refer to here being the "spirit" I identified earlier on—that part of myself that fuels my inspiration, my ability to connect deeply with others, and my general joie-de-vivre. A part of myself I realized I want to feel connected to as often as possible.

And so the past five years have seen a steady backing away from the drinking culture that had defined my 20s and 30s. I’ve slowly replaced nights on the lash with psychedelic gong baths and lessons on how to balance my chakras. And, yes, I also took myself to a couple of AA meetings.

Because of course, as any habitual drinker will identify with, it wasn’t ever going to be as easy as simply stopping drinking. Booze is deeply interwoven into almost every aspect of our lives—both at work and play, and from our family time to our love lives. And while I still don’t identify with the term "alcoholic," my research, both academic and in the field, has actually led me to believe that anybody who drinks on a regular basis is addicted to alcohol to some degree—the negative consequences of this addiction more acute for some, depending on individual life circumstances.

But AA wasn’t for me. I might have found my own brand of "spirituality," but I still can’t get down with the G-word. In my experience, the "higher power" that has restored me to sanity—or rather, has restored my sense of self—has been an inside job.

Want more insights from Ruby on the sober curious movement? Her new book, Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol, comes out on December 31.