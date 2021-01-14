5 Questions To Ask When Something Just Doesn't Feel Right

Two of the most memorable times I felt unsure about my path in life were when I was working in an unfulfilling job as an attorney and during a relationship that was wrong for me. Although the job and relationship differed greatly, the pattern of discomfort was the same.

Everything was perfect on paper, making it easy to convince myself and others that everything was fine. Tough, but fine. But there was always a little voice that chided, “Keep looking.”

Something just felt—off.

In both situations, I lived out the confusion, clumsily and painfully, until it became clear that something must be done.

For me, in both cases, that meant leaving. But before I came to that conclusion, I was hung up on what to do about that "off" feeling.

Now that I'm on the other side, I'm sharing five questions that made it a little easier to figure out how to deal when things didn't feel right, in case they can help you do the same.