How Much Yoga Is Too Much Yoga?

Is there anything more satisfying than a muscle-massaging yoga flow that leaves your hips feeling like jelly and gives those tight shoulders the ability to flip into a backbend at any given moment? When you pair that feeling with the joy of walking down the street sipping on a delicious green smoothie, the answer to that question is probably no.

While having a regular yoga practice is one of the most grounding and important things you can do for yourself, there is such a thing as overdoing it. "Yoga, as a physical practice, can ideally be performed four to five times per week," says Miami-based yoga instructor Sara Quiriconi. "But do it less if it's complementing another form of activity or exercise like boxing or running. I personally practice daily, but most of those days my time on the mat spans anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes per day."

In other words, there is such a thing as yoga overkill. Here are four signs you're overdoing it with your practice.