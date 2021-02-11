6 Ways To Raise Your Vibe With The Year's Only Aquarius New Moon
On Thursday, February 11 (at 4:42 p.m. EST), 2021's only new moon in Aquarius activates our most idealistic, rainbow-bright notions about what could maybe, possibly be.
Visionary Jupiter makes an exact connection to creative Venus that very same day—their first meetup in Aquarius in over a decade! In fact, six heavenly bodies are assembled in the Water Bearer's realm on February 11. Set aside your concerns about "reality" and brainstorm as if anything were possible.
One caveat: But before you start taking measurements and outlining tech specs, remember that Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius until February 20. Focus on the bigger framework until then, and put a date on the calendar at the end of the month for drilling down into the details. Whatever genius you cook up will be doubly blessed half a year from now, when a rare, back-to-back pair of Aquarius full moons open up two powerful portals of manifestation on July 23 and August 22.
The 2021 Aquarius new moon also dovetails with the Lunar New Year (which falls officially on Friday, February 12), the moment when our astrological spirit animals post a change of guard. After 2020's shrewd and anxious Metal Rat vibe—which eerily coincided with a real deal plague—the grounded, industrious Metal Ox takes the helm.
Oxen aren't the most exciting creatures, but they are steady and reliable. In the metal element, they focus us on financial resiliency and remind us of the joy of working hard and living simply. Time at home will be rewarding, especially if we tackle any projects that make our spaces more comfortable and functional.
Here are six ways to tap into the energy of the 2021 Aquarius new moon:
1. Cultivate community.
No person is an island. The 2021 Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy, even as we continue to socially distance for safety and health.
Has your world become a bit too isolated for your liking? We're all struggling to find new ways to create community during the pandemic, but thankfully, some innovative ideas have evolved. This lunar lift can point you to groups of people who share your interests. If you're working toward similar goals, how can you better support each other's success? For example, if you're all entrepreneurs, you might set up a weekly mastermind call. Artists can go back and forth with a shared file to co-create a masterpiece.
2. Build a Cosmic Cabinet.
The 2021 Aquarius new moon is a powerful opening to find your soul squad. This vibe lingers for all of Aquarius season. But beyond gaming buddies and social media friends, who are the people on your "Cosmic Cabinet"? This is your inner circle of go-to advisers, people whose feedback you trust to be unbiased and in your best interest. Some of them may be in-the-trenches collaborators who you know will step in for support at a moment's notice.
There's a quote from thought leader Jim Rohn that says, "You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with." Take stock of your closest quintet. Are these people lifting you higher? Helping you further your dreams? Pushing you when you need some momentum? It's not like you have to unfriend anyone here, but some shuffling could be in order.
You might start by mapping out the roles you need on your Cosmic Cabinet. Or make those cabinets. You may have one for business, one for family life, and another for a passion project. See what happens if you list your cabinets by duty like "web developer" or "tax accountant." Are there any gaps on the roster? Start scouting with the 2021 Aquarius new moon! Ask friends for recommendations since the people you're looking for might be a mere degree of separation away.
3. Activate your activism.
Aquarius is the sign of unity and social justice, so let the 2021 Aquarius new moon shift your activism into gear. There's no shortage of issues demanding attention, from climate change to racial equity to helping people whose finances have been devastated by the pandemic.
Organize a GoFundMe for an out-of-work neighbor. Set up a Little Free Food Pantry on your block that neighbors can place dry and canned goods in. This new moon can show you where your generosity can make a difference. Or, if you're short on time, lend support with a monthly donation.
Politics also fall under Aquarius's domain. This new moon reminds us that one voice can make a major difference. Joining an existing chorus can really shift the tide. Find a place to engage and go make a difference, using this new moon as your guide.
4. Make a sudden move.
Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden events, breakthroughs, and radical change. Yeah, we've all heard sayings like "one step at a time" or "progress, not perfection." But sometimes, a bold leap is the way to go, even if it leaves jaws on the ground. At the 2021 Aquarius new moon, a swift shift could be in order. Step out of the safety zone and try a radically different approach.
A little shock value can snap people back to attention. Have a read of (or listen to) branding expert Seth Godin's Purple Cow; it makes a strong case for standing out in the crowd!
5. Get tech-savvier at the 2021 Aquarius new moon.
There's an app for everything now. But how well are you using all those $1.99 downloads cluttering up your home screen? Good chance your life would be a whole lot easier if you synced the data or set up automations and alerts and paid a little more attention to privacy settings. On the bright side, there's never been a better time to make a living as a media maven or online entrepreneur.
The 2021 Aquarius new moon is your call to sharpen up your digital skills—for fame or fortune (or both). Being an Instagram influencer, Etsy mogul, or YouTuber can be a legit path to prosperity especially with the whole world going virtual. Ask yourself if you have something to teach, a special skill to share, or a unique product to sell.
6. Be a relationship anarchist.
Liberated, equality oriented Aquarius is the sign of universal love. This cosmic energy is the opposite of possessive. It's experimental. Broad-minded. Rational. Under these thought-provoking moonbeams, you may have the objectivity to pull back and view your closest connections from a totally different head space.
Are you satisfied with the "container" you've set up for yourself? Or is it feeling restrictive or maybe unoriginal as if you're following someone else's guidelines instead of trusting the wisdom of your heart? The term "relationship anarchy" has been popular among the nonmonogamy community for years, and with good reason. In its original definition, it allowed people to create their own manifestos and agreements for how to date and relate—unbound by any rules except the ones that the people in the relationship agree to.
Whether your heart has a vacancy for multiple partners or is a room built for two, the 2021 Aquarius new moon is the perfect moment for reviewing your values.
If you're feeling courageous, you may want to host a "state of our union" with any significant other(s) in your life. Are you all on the same page? Happy with the direction of your bond? Where do your comfort levels lie around erotic and emotional exploration?
Caution: Conversations like these can get charged quickly, bringing the lightning bolt temper of Aquarius into the mix. If you choose to host such dialogues, don't do so on a whim! Set a serene mood, and make sure everyone has time to delve in deep. Taking periodic cool-down breaks may be necessary as differing viewpoints invariably emerge.
Getting through the reactions is the hardest part. Once you do, intimacy could grow to unprecedented levels. You could see each other as unique human beings coming together by choice. That's the "one love" vibe that Aquarius Bob Marley was talking about.