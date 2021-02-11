6 Ways To Raise Your Vibe With The Year's Only Aquarius New Moon 

On Thursday, February 11 (at 4:42 p.m. EST), 2021's only new moon in Aquarius activates our most idealistic, rainbow-bright notions about what could maybe, possibly be.

Visionary Jupiter makes an exact connection to creative Venus that very same day—their first meetup in Aquarius in over a decade! In fact, six heavenly bodies are assembled in the Water Bearer's realm on February 11. Set aside your concerns about "reality" and brainstorm as if anything were possible.

One caveat: But before you start taking measurements and outlining tech specs, remember that Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius until February 20. Focus on the bigger framework until then, and put a date on the calendar at the end of the month for drilling down into the details. Whatever genius you cook up will be doubly blessed half a year from now, when a rare, back-to-back pair of Aquarius full moons open up two powerful portals of manifestation on July 23 and August 22.

The 2021 Aquarius new moon also dovetails with the Lunar New Year (which falls officially on Friday, February 12), the moment when our astrological spirit animals post a change of guard. After 2020's shrewd and anxious Metal Rat vibe—which eerily coincided with a real deal plague—the grounded, industrious Metal Ox takes the helm.

Oxen aren't the most exciting creatures, but they are steady and reliable. In the metal element, they focus us on financial resiliency and remind us of the joy of working hard and living simply. Time at home will be rewarding, especially if we tackle any projects that make our spaces more comfortable and functional.

Here are six ways to tap into the energy of the 2021 Aquarius new moon: