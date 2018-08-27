Julie Piatt is one of those rare people who has made a career out of her creative passions—but it hasn't come easy.

Julie realized that she had a knack for all things music and art at the age of 28, so she pivoted from a steady job in the fashion business to embrace her creative pursuits wholeheartedly—refusing to let anyone's perception of what was "normal" or "responsible" get to her. Her husband, Rich Roll, went through his own dramatic career shift years after, leaving behind his job as a successful lawyer to chase his athletic dreams. "We could get barely any work, either one of us. I was in my 40s creating my first album, and he was in his 40s doing triathlons—both of which make zero sense," Julie says of the time.

Looking at Julie and Rich today, you'd never know they teetered on bankruptcy for years. Rich is the two-time top finisher at the Ultraman World Championship and host of the mega-popular Rich Roll Podcast; Julie is a renowned spiritual figure, musician, and author of This Cheese Is Nuts; and together they've penned best-sellers The Plantpower Way and The Plantpower Way Italia.

In this intimate interview, Julie dives into the belief system that got her family through those tight financial times, shares her uniquely spiritual perspective on wealth, and drops advice that every creative needs to hear.