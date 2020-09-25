Loving-Kindness Meditations Make People Happier, Study Says 

Loving-kindness meditations (LKM) stem from one of the four immeasurable meditations in Buddhism, along with compassion meditations (CM), appreciative joy meditations, and equanimity meditations. The overall goal of each practice is to elicit positivity toward self and others.

This study focused solely on compassion meditation and loving-kindness meditation in an attempt to distinguish the two similar techniques. "Despite being often overlapped and used interchangeably in academic literature, loving-kindness meditation and compassion meditation are also seen to have their distinct features," the study writes.

In order to do this, the team studied the emotional impact of these practices on 201 university students—all of whom were new to meditation.