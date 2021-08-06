A Powerful Portal Opens This Weekend: Astrologers Explain Why It's So Rare

Third eyes open on August 8 when the bold Sun in Leo aligns to the star Sirius (known as the "spiritual sun") to generate high-frequency energy that activates the Lion's Gate portal.

This portal opens every year between July 28 and August 12 but August 8 is considered official activation day, when the Sun and Sirius move closest to Earth and align with Orion's belt.

Sirius rises during the middle of the summer. Its energy forces opportunities for dramatic new beginnings. This is a time when new levels of consciousness are infused into the planet and also into each of us individually. So as this gate swings open, we are swept over the threshold. Here's what to know about it.