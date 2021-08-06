A Powerful Portal Opens This Weekend: Astrologers Explain Why It's So Rare

What To Know About This Year's Lion's Gate Portal
Third eyes open on August 8 when the bold Sun in Leo aligns to the star Sirius (known as the "spiritual sun") to generate high-frequency energy that activates the Lion's Gate portal.
This portal opens every year between July 28 and August 12 but August 8 is considered official activation day, when the Sun and Sirius move closest to Earth and align with Orion's belt.
Sirius rises during the middle of the summer. Its energy forces opportunities for dramatic new beginnings. This is a time when new levels of consciousness are infused into the planet and also into each of us individually. So as this gate swings open, we are swept over the threshold. Here's what to know about it.
The Lion’s Gate and numerology.
In numerology, eight is the number of infinity. It is the energy of empowerment. It supports efforts and intentions that manifest in the material world. Its power resides in its ability for manifestation on every level.
So when an eight shows up, it is offering assistance to rapidly manifest whatever it's directed toward like a laser. The eight amplifies anything it is focused on.
Leo traits and the Lion's Gate.
The presence of the Lion's Gate energy aligns with the heart center and embodies the Leo traits of courage, strength, and expression. This portal is sweeping all of humanity into our next phase, where the apex is centered on unconditional love.
Of course, any birthing process is painful and exhilarating in equal measure. This one marks graduation from "now" into "a new now." We are pushed to let go of whatever isn't serving our highest and best evolution. Whether that's toxic relationships, outdated ways of thinking, or the habit to downgrade our true purpose, we are all coming face-to-face with a reinvention point. The time is now.
How to navigate this charged time.
This moment is ripe for an uncomfortable but necessary acceleration of our spiritual growth. It's like Alice in Wonderland: Alice constantly changes sizes (which of course can be seen as a process of self-actualization). When she consumes liquid from the bottle that says "Drink Me," she shrinks. One might say that we've been in the "Drink Me" stage of our collective consciousness. Now, the Lion's Gate portal offers us the piece of cake that Alice eats and then grows exponentially.
These transformative times are exciting and offer incredible positive movement—but they can also feel turbulent and scary. During the Lion's Gate activation, take care to:
- Allow yourself some downtime.
- Meditate and simply slow down your mind. This offers a calmer arena to experience changes.
- Drink more water.
- Rest and unplug from devices when possible.
- Don't engage in activities that you might find superficial or draining.
This energy offers a container of transformation that is shifting the cosmic ether. It's almost as if we are experiencing a severe and dramatic drop in barometric pressure. Our bodies will inevitably have to respond to this sudden change in atmosphere.
So if you feel exhausted, emotional, or are simply sensing that for some weird reason, life is not status quo, remember to take time to recalibrate and nurture yourself during this weekend's somewhat jarring transition.
A writing ritual for this weekend.
As the Lion's Gate is fully flung open, take a moment to write down what you:
- Would like to heal in your life.
- Wish to purge from your life.
- Want to continue to develop and nurture.
- Say that you love and adore about yourself.
Then, consider how you can use your amazing uniqueness to usher this new paradigm of love into the world.
Bring out your inner Leo to play, and see how it feels to infuse some ferocity into your world. May we all roar our way through the gate!
This article was co-written by Felicia Bender.