Racism is not only feeling bias or prejudice toward Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. It's a system of oppression that maintains and inflicts power over them, through schools, police departments, court systems, and health care.

But in a 1980 paper published in the Journal of the National Medical Association, the late psychiatrist Carl C. Bell, MD, CCHP, pondered: "What characteristics cause an individual to accommodate to racist views which are in direct opposition to the value of a democratic free society?"

Bell's research, as well as subsequent studies by other psychologists, point to one potential psychological factor: narcissism.

The concept of the "narcissistic racist" was recently brought to light again in a widely shared Instagram post by Jacquelyn Ogorchukwu Iyamah, a user experience designer focused on racial justice education and decolonizing wellness. To better understand the association between racism and narcissism, mbg looked into Bell's research and spoke with licensed psychologist Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D. and psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P.