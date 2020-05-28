Anger types need to have a lot of physical activity. They need to discharge physically when triggered. Once they do that, the same incredible energy that makes them explode can be usefully directed toward effectively building what they want. The intuitive gift of Anger types is Passion. These are the people who can lead, rebuild from the rubble—do the impossible.

Depression types need to make small moves toward routine, toward self-support, and toward making use of the support around them. Once they are mobilized, they can use their incredible depth to find solutions other people would miss. The intuitive gift of Depression is Wisdom. When a Depression type emerges, he or she emerges as a teacher.

Anxiety types need to find small things that they can accomplish in the moment to make their situation better. They may need a distraction, perhaps helping out with someone else's pressing problem. Once Anxiety types organize around real problems and solutions in manageable bits, the same hyper-awareness that makes them anxious can identify opportunities that others overlook. The intuitive gift of Anxiety is Awareness. Once Anxiety types emerge from their terrifying fantasies, they can be visionary, preparing themselves and others for change.

Denial types need to find ways to reconnect with feeling. This is, in a sense, the hardest type to heal comfortably, because Denial types deny they are in denial, and things often need to get pretty bad for them to be willing to acknowledge a problem. If you know that you are a Denial type, find feeling triggers to bring you back into yourself. It might be a thought that brings you joy, a song that makes you cry, a video that makes you laugh. The same tendency to block out what is unpleasant or distracting allows Denial types to be effective in dealing with obstacles, once they see them. The intuitive gift of Denial is Focus. Denial types can pinpoint what actions need to taken and execute them.

These are just a few ways of working with the four types—and there are many more. Focus on the gift of your type, because that is your unique superpower. When you manage your type and are once again present in the moment, you will find that the experience of crisis—the shattering of the status quo that crisis brings—will allow you to heal in a way that makes you stronger than you were before.

In that way, crisis can lead to a joining of intuition, intellect, and experience that can open opportunities that you didn't know were possible—and create the life you want.