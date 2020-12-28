How To Draw A Cleansing Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020 (Clap Emoji!)

How To Draw A Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020
We know, we know—it's pretty wild to think that the last full moon of 2020 is (finally) here. It'll hit skies near you on Tuesday, December 29, and if you're at all into tapping into a little lunar energy, or just gifting yourself some self-care, why not welcome it with a full moon bathing ritual?
Why a full moon bath?
According to mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, "the full moon's light can rejuvenate our psyches," and we can connect with that lunar energy by submerging ourselves in water.
After all, the moon pushes and pulls the tides, and if you don't live near a body of water, the tub (or even shower) is the next best thing!
On top of connecting with the water and moon, a bath is simply a relaxing and easy ritual to enjoy on a night when energy can run high. It's not unheard of for the full moon to keep people up at night, so this doubles as a great way to settle in for the evening.
Setting up your full moon bathing ritual:
As you're drawing your bath or shower, think about what your full moon intentions are and gather some of your favorite ritual accessories (whether that be candles, crystals, and in this case, maybe essential oils, a bath bomb, bath salts, or some bubbles).
"You can say your full moon intentions aloud while you're relaxing in the tub as you imagine the full moon restoring every cell of your body," the twins previously told mbg.
Full moons are all about culmination and release, and after the year we've all had, it goes without saying there's plenty to leave behind in 2020.
Breathe deep and let it all go, grounding down in the water and allowing it to cleanse you—literally and energetically.
