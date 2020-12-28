mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
How To Draw A Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020

How To Draw A Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
How To Draw A Cleansing Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020 (Clap Emoji!)

Image by bonninstudio / stocksy

December 28, 2020 — 15:05 PM

We know, we know—it's pretty wild to think that the last full moon of 2020 is (finally) here. It'll hit skies near you on Tuesday, December 29, and if you're at all into tapping into a little lunar energy, or just gifting yourself some self-care, why not welcome it with a full moon bathing ritual?

Why a full moon bath?

According to mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, "the full moon's light can rejuvenate our psyches," and we can connect with that lunar energy by submerging ourselves in water.

FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar

Join The AstroTwins to learn The Astrology of Love in 2021

Ophira Edut of the AstroTwins speaking on astrology

After all, the moon pushes and pulls the tides, and if you don't live near a body of water, the tub (or even shower) is the next best thing!

On top of connecting with the water and moon, a bath is simply a relaxing and easy ritual to enjoy on a night when energy can run high. It's not unheard of for the full moon to keep people up at night, so this doubles as a great way to settle in for the evening.

Advertisement

Setting up your full moon bathing ritual:

As you're drawing your bath or shower, think about what your full moon intentions are and gather some of your favorite ritual accessories (whether that be candles, crystals, and in this case, maybe essential oils, a bath bomb, bath salts, or some bubbles).

"You can say your full moon intentions aloud while you're relaxing in the tub as you imagine the full moon restoring every cell of your body," the twins previously told mbg.

Full moons are all about culmination and release, and after the year we've all had, it goes without saying there's plenty to leave behind in 2020.

Breathe deep and let it all go, grounding down in the water and allowing it to cleanse you—literally and energetically.

Want to know what the stars have in store for your relationships in 2021? Register now to join The AstroTwins for their FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What To Know About This Month's Full Cold Moon—The Last Of 2020

Sarah Regan
What To Know About This Month's Full Cold Moon—The Last Of 2020
Spirituality

This Awful Year Could Actually End On A High Note, According To Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
This Awful Year Could Actually End On A High Note, According To Your Horoscope
Integrative Health

4 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly

Kristine Thomason
4 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly
Sex

8 Fascinating Things Scientists Discovered About Sex In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
8 Fascinating Things Scientists Discovered About Sex In 2020
Integrative Health

Full Moons Can Mess With Sleep: How To Snooze Through The Last One Of 2020

Sarah Regan
Full Moons Can Mess With Sleep: How To Snooze Through The Last One Of 2020
Spirituality

We're In For 4 Eclipses & 12 Retrogrades Next Year: Here's When They'll Fall

The AstroTwins
We're In For 4 Eclipses & 12 Retrogrades Next Year: Here's When They'll Fall
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Make Your Succulents Multiply With This Step-By-Step Propagation Map

Sarah Regan
Make Your Succulents Multiply With This Step-By-Step Propagation Map
Love

This Is The Best Dating & Relationship Advice We Heard In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
This Is The Best Dating & Relationship Advice We Heard In 2020
Routines

This Pilates Routine Works Your Core & Relieves Hip Tension In Just 10 Minutes

Helen Phelan
This Pilates Routine Works Your Core & Relieves Hip Tension In Just 10 Minutes
Beauty

The 3 Biggest Hair Care Mistakes We See All Of The Time

Alexandra Engler
The 3 Biggest Hair Care Mistakes We See All Of The Time
Off-the-Grid

A Low-Waste Mom's Routine For Washing Cloth Diapers, Painlessly

Anita Vandyke, MD
A Low-Waste Mom's Routine For Washing Cloth Diapers, Painlessly
Beauty

Dryness, Frizz & More: 4 Shampoo Bar Recipes For Every Hair Concern

Jamie Schneider
Dryness, Frizz & More: 4 Shampoo Bar Recipes For Every Hair Concern
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/last-full-moon-of-2020-definitely-calls-for-moon-bath

Your article and new folder have been saved!