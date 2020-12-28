How To Draw A Cleansing Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020 (Clap Emoji!)

As you're drawing your bath or shower, think about what your full moon intentions are and gather some of your favorite ritual accessories (whether that be candles, crystals, and in this case, maybe essential oils, a bath bomb, bath salts, or some bubbles).

"You can say your full moon intentions aloud while you're relaxing in the tub as you imagine the full moon restoring every cell of your body," the twins previously told mbg.

Full moons are all about culmination and release, and after the year we've all had, it goes without saying there's plenty to leave behind in 2020.

Breathe deep and let it all go, grounding down in the water and allowing it to cleanse you—literally and energetically.

Want to know what the stars have in store for your relationships in 2021? Register now to join The AstroTwins for their FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar.