In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon

I’m saddened to share that Guru Jagat, a renowned Kundalini Yoga teacher and member of the mbg family, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on Sunday night.

Guru Jagat, “Bringer of Light to the Universe” in Sanskrit, was instrumental in helping bring the ancient practice of Kundalini yoga to a modern audience. A mentor and teacher to students worldwide, Guru Jagat founded the RA MA Institute—a yoga and meditation studio with locations in California, Spain, and New York.

She has been sharing her approach to spirituality and healing with the mbg audience since 2014, first as a writer and then as a class instructor and member of our wellness collective and then as an instructor at mindbodygreen’s revitalize event in 2017.

Jason and I are heartbroken by the loss of someone who has left an incredible legacy in the well-being world and was a life-changing visionary to so many leaders and experts.

She touched so many lives, including ours. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who are mourning a friend, mentor, and guide this week. Loss is always painful—especially one as sudden as this. For guidance on how to move forward, we can look to some of the last words that Guru Jagat shared on her Instagram: “Many things to say but for now — hold each other tight, be massively kind, practice presence and humor as this life is precious and oh so delicate.”

Rest in peace, Guru Jagat. We hold tight to your memory.

—Colleen and Jason Wachob, mbg Co-Founders and Co-CEOs