mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon

In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon

Colleen Wachob
mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO By Colleen Wachob
mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO
Colleen Wachob is Co-Founder and Co-CEO at mindbodygreen.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 2, 2021 — 21:42 PM

I’m saddened to share that Guru Jagat, a renowned Kundalini Yoga teacher and member of the mbg family, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on Sunday night.

Guru Jagat, “Bringer of Light to the Universe” in Sanskrit, was instrumental in helping bring the ancient practice of Kundalini yoga to a modern audience. A mentor and teacher to students worldwide, Guru Jagat founded the RA MA Institute—a yoga and meditation studio with locations in California, Spain, and New York. 

She has been sharing her approach to spirituality and healing with the mbg audience since 2014, first as a writer and then as a class instructor and member of our wellness collective and then as an instructor at mindbodygreen’s revitalize event in 2017.

Jason and I are heartbroken by the loss of someone who has left an incredible legacy in the well-being world and was a life-changing visionary to so many leaders and experts. 

She touched so many lives, including ours. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who are mourning a friend, mentor, and guide this week. Loss is always painful—especially one as sudden as this. For guidance on how to move forward, we can look to some of the last words that Guru Jagat shared on her Instagram: “Many things to say but for now — hold each other tight, be massively kind, practice presence and humor as this life is precious and oh so delicate.”

Rest in peace, Guru Jagat. We hold tight to your memory.

—Colleen and Jason Wachob, mbg Co-Founders and Co-CEOs

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Colleen Wachob
Colleen Wachob mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO
Colleen Wachob is Co-Founder and Co-CEO at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Stanford University with degrees in international relations and Spanish, and spent 10 years working at...

More On This Topic

Meditation

Activate Your Inner Fire With This Ancient Tibetan Breath Practice

Sarah Regan
Activate Your Inner Fire With This Ancient Tibetan Breath Practice
Spirituality

August Is Full Of Mind-Bending Retrogrades: What Astrologers Want You To Know

The AstroTwins
August Is Full Of Mind-Bending Retrogrades: What Astrologers Want You To Know
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Personal Growth

Are You Actually A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher On His Trick To Tell

Olivia Giacomo
Are You Actually A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher On His Trick To Tell
Beauty

8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP

Alexa Erickson
8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP
Beauty

No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*

Jamie Schneider
No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Lesser-Known Blueberry Alternative Could Help Promote Brain & Heart Health

Nikhita Mahtani
This Lesser-Known Blueberry Alternative Could Help Promote Brain & Heart Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD: Here's Why You Should Focus On Your "Immune Kettle"

Sarah Regan
I'm A Functional MD: Here's Why You Should Focus On Your "Immune Kettle"
Beauty

Hold Up: You're Using The Wrong Form Of This Superfruit

Alexandra Engler
Hold Up: You're Using The Wrong Form Of This Superfruit
Routines

This 5-Minute Routine Strategically Targets Every Part Of Your Core

BB Arrington, CPT
This 5-Minute Routine Strategically Targets Every Part Of Your Core
Beauty

I’m An Energy Healer & Here's My Secret For Healing Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
I’m An Energy Healer & Here's My Secret For Healing Your Skin
Spirituality

An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous

Tanya Carroll Richardson
An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/in-memory-of-guru-jagat

Your article and new folder have been saved!