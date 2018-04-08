A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams

While January 1 may be a popular time to wipe the slate clean and start fresh, there's something about the blossoms of spring that evokes a sense of newness. We clear clutter, go on non-toxic cleaning sprees, and take a moment to look at areas of our lives that could use a little spring cleaning.

Sometimes, that change is a big one: Like quitting a job that's making us miserable pursue something we love. The truth is, quitting isn't really giving up. Maybe, when you look further, the words "I quit" could really reflect a person's self-awareness, mindfulness, and emotional intelligence. What if we, as friends, family, and colleagues, looked at the act of quitting as empowered, one that creates space for self-reflection, dreaming, and appreciation for what no longer serves someone? Could the prospect of saying those two words inspire a healthier path? To quit might just be a lean into what is possible and hello to your next healthy step.

If you're considering quitting, good for you. When I finally quit my job as a marketing executive, the entire world seemed to open up for me, and my anxiety and stress levels lessened a considerable amount. That being said, I know quitting is easier said than done—so once you finally do pull the trigger, here are my tips for creating the life of your dreams: