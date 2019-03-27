Tension gets a bad rap—we see it as negative and restricting, even though in reality, it underpins so much of what makes our lives vibrant and meaningful. Muscular tension creates the stored energy we need to run fast, jump high, and even scamper up trees (if you're into that sort of thing). And excitement, attraction, anticipation, and passion are all highly pleasurable forms of emotional tension.

Tension is energy. It generates action. Tension itself is not a problem—but when it gets stuck, that's when bad things can start to happen. Think tight muscles that we haven't stretched out after our workouts, or the buildup of emotional tension we experience when we don't allow anger, resentment or anxiety to pass through us. Our aim should be to oscillate between periods of high and low tension—to maintain a healthy flow of energy and vitality—and one way to do that is to develop your yoga practice.

So with that said, here are my best tips for unwinding and striking balance during your next yoga session.