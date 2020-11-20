How To Navigate This (Extra Weird) Holiday Season As An Empath

2020 has uprooted many of our normal routines, and our ways of staying connected. If you aren't able to get together with people in person this year—or are only able to get together in a much more limited capacity than usual—reach out anyway. Send holiday cards, emails, and texts to let people who matter know you care.

This will give you lots of yummy feels in your heart chakra—an energy center empaths are closely connected with. Schedule phone dates with old friends and Zoom meetings with family—whether it's the family you were born into or your chosen family. We hear a lot about how empaths can be overwhelmed by others, yet empaths, being wired to feel others so intimately, are naturally nourished by the energy of others. Being physically distant from certain friends and family during the holidays doesn’t have to mean being emotionally distant.