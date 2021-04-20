It has been 13 months since we have all adjusted to working virtually—and for many of us, we're still doing it. In fact, a recent survey from Gallup found that 56% of workers were still working remotely “all of the time” or at least “a majority of the time.” Yes, working from home does have some perks—including no commute, more family time, and the ability to get housework done on breaks—yet, team leaders and members are struggling to feel connected and are tired of days filled with Zoom calls.

In the office, human connection is the number one driver of happiness—no wonder this year has been challenging! Human connection means spending time with people that you care about and who care about you. In the workplace, this means having healthy and connected relationships with your boss, peers, and direct reports. In Gallup’s Q12 employee satisfaction survey, how people answered, “I have a best friend at work”, directly related to the success of the organization.

Knowing how important team connection is, here are four strategies to grow your team connection right now.