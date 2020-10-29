Full moons are a powerful time of culmination and illumination—and we've got an extra-special one coming up. Not only is this full moon falling on Halloween, but it's also a blue moon (or the second full moon of this month).

The full moon is an excellent time to gather with friends for a full moon circle. This year, though, the pandemic has made those gatherings a bit harder than usual. But thanks to the power of video chat, having a virtual full moon circle is still an option! And the nice part about doing things digitally is you can invite people who live across the country or the world.

Here, Chelsea MacMillan, a spiritual activist who has held her fair share of circles, provides tips and a sample itinerary for your virtual gathering.