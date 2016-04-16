 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
How I Finally Found Friends That Get My Spiritual Side
|
Personal Story How I Finally Found Friends That Get My Spiritual Side

How I Finally Found Friends That Get My Spiritual Side

Abbey Campbell Cook
Written by Abbey Campbell Cook
How I Finally Found Friends That Get My Spiritual Side

Photo by Stocksy

April 16, 2016

I went through a major health crisis a few years ago and suddenly found myself feeling very alone. I loved my friends but was no longer able to go out drinking or partying anymore. I also had a burgeoning interest in New Age spirituality and was eager to share everything I was learning.

I knew I needed to make some new friends who shared my love for everything wellness and woo-woo, but I didn't know where to find these hip, heart-centered, crystal-loving ladies. Turns out, they're everywhere. You just have to know where to look. If you’re in the market for some spiritual sisters, here are some great places to start:

1. Go to a local workshop or book signing by your favorite author.

Gabby Bernstein coming to town? Danielle LaPorte? Mastin Kipp? Some other spiritual luminary you’re obsessed with? Go! There are so many other women just like you hungry to connect. If you’re not the type of person who feels comfortable just walking up to people and introducing yourself, then volunteer to help out with the event. I volunteered for one of Gabby’s talks when she came to town last year and met tons of awesome people.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Go to a local women’s retreat.

When I first started my spiritual journey I traveled far and wide to go to different retreats, devouring all the knowledge I could get my hands on. I’d connect with people, then go back home and feel isolated once again. Finally, I went to a women’s retreat in the Bay Area—where I live. Sure enough, there were lots of local ladies in attendance. One of them ended up starting a First Fridays Facebook group, and now we get together on a monthly basis to connect.

3. Hire a local life coach.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Again, the key word is local. Life coaches are notoriously well-connected with other heart-centered women. Tell your new coach one of your goals is to make some spiritual girlfriends. Ask her what local events she’d recommend you go to, or ask for introductions to her other clients. Many life coaches will have monthly meetings or even retreats with all their clients. You can meet people that way, too.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Do yoga (even if you don't love it).

I don’t particularly enjoy yoga. I do it because it’s good for me but also because women who do yoga are awesome. Stick with the same class every week so you continue to interact with the same people. A lot of friendships get developed simply as a result of continuing to show up.

5. Talk to an intuitive healer.

Instead of buying that extra pair of shoes you don’t need, go to a local psychic, Reiki master, or intuitive healer. These people have serious ties to the spiritual community, not to mention that the fundamental goal of these sessions is to help you get (and stay) in touch with yourself. A lot of these teachers also have workshops and/or seminars where you can meet like-minded folks. Ask the experts if there are any events coming up they’re excited about. Follow them on Facebook or sign up for their newsletters so you’re aware of anything cool happening in your area.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Try meetup.com.

A good friend of mine met her entire spiritual social circle by going to a Danielle LaPorte Desire Map Meetup. Don’t see one you like? Host your own.

7. Find a "connector."

According to Malcolm Gladwell, a connector is someone who knows a lot of people, goes to (or hosts) tons of events, and wants as many people to be involved as possible. Their motto is “The more the merrier.” Make friends with one of these types and sit back as you watch the invites just roll in. I have a few of these awesome, dynamic people in my life and they keep me very busy.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

8. Go to church.

I had a strong aversion to churches because of my strict religious upbringing but soon found that they are not all created equal. When looking for New Age girlfriends, a nondenominational church is your best bet. Before going, check out their website and see what kind of classes they have. That should give you a good idea of what they’re all about.

9. Trust the universe.

I mean if you’re on a spiritual path, that’s really the name of the game, right? Sometimes you don’t have to do anything but trust and pay attention. I had just started my journey into spirituality when I was at a restaurant with my husband. Next to me, a woman was talking about Doreen Virtue and her angel cards. I immediately got up and introduced myself, and she was beyond excited to talk to me. We’re still friends today.

Related reads:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Abbey Campbell Cook
Abbey Campbell Cook
Abbey Campbell Cook studied creative writing at UC Berkeley. She now writes (and sometimes sings and dances) about her ongoing quest for spiritual and physical wellness on her blog,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$249.99

Esther Perel’s Guide To The Best Sex Of Your Life

With Esther Perel
Esther Perel’s Guide To The Best Sex Of Your Life
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-connect-with-spiritual-friends

Your article and new folder have been saved!