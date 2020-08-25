How to Be Sober and Happy

You will no doubt have endured the pain of numerous "morning afters," that horrible feeling of slowly coming to and experiencing the double whammy of a cracking hangover, and a multitude of regrets. And perhaps a rather large dose of fear, due to the fact that you can’t remember how you got home, what you said, if you texted that ex, if you locked the front door, if you remembered your handbag, and so on.

Next time that happens, remember this: if you continue to drink, you may continue to have these mornings. If you stop drinking today, you will never, ever have a morning like this again.

If drinking defines you, then you probably cannot imagine what sort of a person you will become without it. If, like the old me, you consider yourself to be the consummate party girl, the idea of putting down the Cab Sauv once and for all may conjure up images of future Saturday nights at the knitting club, playing Scrabble and being bored stiff in a pub while everyone around you gets drunk and has fun.

My advice? Open your mind and believe me when I say that yes, you will become a different person, but Future You will be a million times more interesting, more confident, more sociable and less miserable once you've kicked the booze.

I'm not going to lie and tell you that you will stay the same. You won’t, because you'll grow up and learn how to live like a normal, self-sufficient human being who doesn’t need a prop to get through the day or night. You'll look forward to a game of Scrabble, or to baking cookies, because you'll come to realize that connecting with other human beings when you aren’t smashed, is what makes you a well-rounded and happy individual.

If the thought of coping with life’s challenges without alcohol is causing you concern, should you be considering a life of sobriety. This is the biggest leap of faith you will need to take, but please take it: your stress levels and apparent inability to cope are caused by alcohol!

Yes, it sounds obvious, but the damage that alcohol causes to your central nervous system is behind your depression and anxiety. I was the biggest stress head in the world when I drank. I used to think I had Italian blood in me because I would blow my top at the slightest thing, shouting and gesticulating like a Neapolitan fish wife. Alas, my emotional tirades stemmed from nothing so poetic—just the combination of masses of alcohol, a debilitated central nervous system, and a whole host of problems caused by my continued drunkenness.