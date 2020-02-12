Meditation Didn't Work For My OCD & Anxiety — But This Practice Did

I didn't fully understand how powerful the breath was until I learned about the ujjayi breath, also known as rhythmic nostril breathing, during my 200-hour yoga teacher training. Once I started focusing on this particular breath during yoga flows—which sounds like the waves of the ocean or the mask of Darth Vader—it became the only thing I could think about. It made every class fly by and left me with an insane sense of calm, confidence, and awareness.

During meditation, I felt like I was just observing my mental chatter. But with breathwork, I could focus more on my body and less on my intrusive thoughts, which ultimately allowed me to enter a different state of consciousness.

Call it coincidence, but I soon started to notice that people were talking about breathwork outside of class too: My younger brother said he was practicing it as an athlete at the University of Oregon as a way to cope with the high-pressure environment. Co-workers were talking about how Wim Hof's breathwork method led to superhuman strength. Andrew Weil's 4-7-8 breathing technique for relaxation was put on my radar, as was David Elliott's mouth breathing to activate your heart space and calm obsessive thinking (yes, please).

There were clearly so many different types of breathwork techniques out there, and I was curious about all of them. So I got to thinking, why did I have to wait until Thursdays at 7 p.m. to feel good and grounded?