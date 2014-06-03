 Skip to content

20 Habits Of Highly Authentic People

June 3, 2014

Meeting someone living a uniquely crafted life is a breath of fresh air. These people are rare – it takes courage and self-confidence to be who you really are despite reactions from skeptics and attempts to bring you back to conformity and a false exterior. If you’re ready to show to the world the real you, this post might just be the beginning of your journey to authenticity.

Here are the 20 things that authentic people do differently:

1. They aren't afraid to express their opinions even though those opinions might be different than the opinions of the majority.

2. They never apply advice given without firstly consulting the guide within.

3. They are driven to action by the inner-motor rather than external triggers.

4. They’re proud of their unique traits that make them stand out from the crowd.

5. They have unique daily rituals, like making coffee in a special way or meditating in candlelight before going to bed.

6. They allow their friends and people they meet to show their true selves.

7. They search in conversations for depth, and not for gossip or emotional news.

8.They’re perfectly happy in their own company and they’re great friends with their own selves.

9. They value experiences over things.

10. They make the most out of the situations they find themselves in, be the situation bad or good.

11. They don’t judge others because they look beyond the external facade of words and appearances.

12. They talk less because they conserve energy for wording things that matter.

13. They listen closely because they’re fascinated with exploring the depths of other beings.

14. They don’t complain as they take full responsibility of their lives.

15. They have high self-esteem and appear confident because they have nothing to hide.

16. They don’t get upset when someone obviously dislikes them. They allow others to form whatever opinions they wish to have.

17. They see beauty and perfection in things that other people dismiss.

18. They try to support others and sincerely wish for people to grow and reveal their unlimited selves.

19. They let go of critical and ill-wishing people, although they don’t hold any bad feelings towards them.

20. They see the unity and interconnectedness of all life, and hear the harmonious symphony of the world in all life’s situations.

