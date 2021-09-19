The Downright Magical Full Moon In Pisces Is Here—Are You Ready?
It's time for a little enchantment, as the 2021 Pisces full moon holds ceremony in our deepest psyches. These mystical moonbeams are known for causing miracles. How? By opening our channels to spiritual guidance that can appear as signs, serendipities, or messages in our dreams.
Flowy, dreamy Pisces softens our resistance to change. Do you need to "let go and let it flow"? There's only one thing to do under this full moon: surrender to the universe's divine wisdom. These prophecies probably won't make sense on paper, but do they make your soul sing? Tune in. Under these esoteric moonbeams, your intuition is the most potent voice in the chorus.
Seeds you planted near the March 13, 2021, Pisces new moon are ready to be harvested! Inquiries you made to the universe six months ago are about to burst open. They could illuminate the moody night sky with opalescent light, or they could fizzle out altogether.
If something ends, the watery 2021 Pisces full moon will provide a soft, safe space for emotional release. But don't fall prey to escapism: Pisces energy can get murky and delusional, leading you astray from your path. Take a little break from any mood-altering substances if you're feeling ungrounded. This helps temper the "lunacy" that a full moon (and a full moon in Pisces, no less) churns up. A little emotional perspective would be nice, right?
Here are seven ways you can go with the flow during the 2021 Pisces full moon:
1. Let your dreams speak to you.
During the 2021 Pisces full moon, the veil to the spiritual underworld lifts, and boundaries between mystery and mortality blur. Pisces rules sleep and the subconscious, so pay close attention to your dreams—which Carl Jung called the language of human consciousness. Keep a notebook by your bed so you can record them immediately when you wake up. Writing them down with a pen or pencil is a different, more meditative process than typing on or speaking into your phone (which you can also do, of course).
Dreams reveal moods and mental states, and they can inspire creativity. Paying attention to them is an exercise in opening yourself up to serendipity. Do you regularly see symbols in your dreams? That bizarre one about your tooth falling out could be a premonition about money coming your way. Look it up and ponder.
Keep your mind and all your channels clear, even while awake, because the universe is uploading some pretty spectacular information. If you can quiet your mind, you may be hit with a divine solution to a problem that's been plaguing you...or all of humanity. As much as you want to share what you've discovered with the entire TikTok universe, keep your ideas close to the vest. This full moon can bring some shady characters to the surface. You don't want to hand your million-dollar baby over to a snake in sister's clothing, right? What you do want to do is twirl yourself into a mystic night of delicious Piscean pleasures (think sound baths, tantric breathwork, and meditative dancing).
2. Make a splash.
Ruled by ethereal Neptune, god of the seas, Pisces is all about water. This would be a great night for a swim in the light of the full moon—but if that's not possible, you can fill up the tub. Or, if you're lucky enough to have access, dive into a private pool. Swimming is a special kind of exercise because water's natural viscosity forces you to move more slowly, giving your brain time to more thoroughly process signals from your muscles and build muscle memory. The best part, though, is that you never feel lighter than you do while in water—and that uplifting energy can offset the heavy, introspective vibes of the 2021 Pisces full moon.
3. Be kind to yourself.
This Neptunian-guided moon is all about compassion and empathy—and that starts right where you are. When you stop to think about who you might have been blaming and shaming, don't forget to assess how you've been treating yourself. Self-deprecation prevents us from reaching our goals by putting us into a perpetual state of inhibition. On the other hand, self-kindness and self-compassion lead to greater life satisfaction and deeper connection.
As Pisces Anais Nin wrote, "We don't see things as they are, we see them as we are." Vow to give yourself a daily shot of kindness, whether it's a well-deserved pat on the back for a job well done or permission to curl up in your favorite faux-fur blanket and take a much-needed nap.
4. Go on a photo safari.
Eyes off that screen! These days, it's too easy to walk around in a tech-trance, more tuned in to a TikTok tutorial than the actual landscape surrounding you. And while esoteric Pisces can align with that sort of "virtual reality," the Pisces full moon encourages you to look around and visually observe your surroundings.
Photography can be a form of meditation, helping you get powerfully connected to the present moment. Look around! Pisces has the power to find beauty in all forms, including "destruction" and disrepair. You don't need a trip to the Serengeti to take yourself on a photo safari. Just look at your everyday surroundings with a fresh pair of eyes. There's beauty in the peeling paint on an abandoned building, the patina on a rusted tractor, friends with amazing (but not-model-perfect) features.
Pisces photographer Diane Arbus became famous for her arresting black-and-white portraits of both ordinary people and folks on the fringe of society. In her words, "A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you, the less you know."
5. Just dance.
Pisces rules the feet. Under the stirring 2021 Pisces full moon, you have every excuse to slide yours into dancing shoes. Busting a move is all about expressing yourself while learning more about who you are, which is what creative Pisces is all about.
Give yourself permission to spin out on the dance floor or ask Alexa to turn on some Lizzo, then start meditating on the rhythm and improvising. When you focus on your moves instead of your ego and dance for fun—not to impress anybody—you can get intimate with your own body's subtle energies and power.
6. Tie up loose ends.
As the zodiac's 12th and final sign, Pisces turns the tide toward transitions. Endings can be the hardest necessity to face, but they can't be put off forever. Better to let it go and let it flow because you'll quickly manifest a more suitable option—or a more effective means of dealing with your present circumstances. Did you ghost someone who was important to you? Leave business ventures unsettled? We all have those uncomfortable loose ends dangling, and this full moon is the perfect time to handle them once and for all.
7. Set up your sanctuary.
Need some sacred respite? Let the sensual energy of the Pisces full moon inspire you as you create a sanctuary for yourself at home. Spruce up your bedroom or maybe a corner of your living room—wherever you can find a space for a welcoming nest with plenty of soft, furry blankets and pillows, candles, or an essential oil diffuser to fill the air with the stress-busting scent of lavender or uplifting jasmine and Nina Simone (a soulful Pisces if ever there lived one) to set the mood. Let it be your place to nap, dream, and just be.