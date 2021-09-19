The Downright Magical Full Moon In Pisces Is Here—Are You Ready?

It's time for a little enchantment, as the 2021 Pisces full moon holds ceremony in our deepest psyches. These mystical moonbeams are known for causing miracles. How? By opening our channels to spiritual guidance that can appear as signs, serendipities, or messages in our dreams.

Flowy, dreamy Pisces softens our resistance to change. Do you need to "let go and let it flow"? There's only one thing to do under this full moon: surrender to the universe's divine wisdom. These prophecies probably won't make sense on paper, but do they make your soul sing? Tune in. Under these esoteric moonbeams, your intuition is the most potent voice in the chorus.

Seeds you planted near the March 13, 2021, Pisces new moon are ready to be harvested! Inquiries you made to the universe six months ago are about to burst open. They could illuminate the moody night sky with opalescent light, or they could fizzle out altogether.

If something ends, the watery 2021 Pisces full moon will provide a soft, safe space for emotional release. But don't fall prey to escapism: Pisces energy can get murky and delusional, leading you astray from your path. Take a little break from any mood-altering substances if you're feeling ungrounded. This helps temper the "lunacy" that a full moon (and a full moon in Pisces, no less) churns up. A little emotional perspective would be nice, right?

Here are seven ways you can go with the flow during the 2021 Pisces full moon: