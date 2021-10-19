The Year's Only Full Moon In Aries Will Be A Showstopper: How To Harness It

Aries rules the head, home of the brain. Most years, this full moon would be an optimal time to feed yours with all kinds of mental stimulation. But with 2021’s continued global uncertainty, worry and stress have many of us preoccupied. Instead of trying to figure it all out, how about taking a mental vacation? Devote a stretch of hours to something meditative and “mindless,” like raking leaves or a DIY project you can do by hand. Time to knit a scarf or do a puzzle while you listen to music that moves you.

If your brain keeps fixating on things beyond your control, distractions can be healthy. Try a microlearning experience to stimulate new neural pathways.

The beauty of today’s world is that you can keep your mind busy no matter where you are. The challenge, of course, is shutting it off. Good thing there are apps to help you do that, like Insight Timer or the aptly named Headspace that helps you meditate, de-stress, and drift off to peaceful slumber.