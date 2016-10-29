This 5-Minute Energy Cleanse Will Bliss Out Your Bedtime Routine

1. Take five deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth.

2. Imagine a beautiful light of any color (I usually go with purple) surrounding you in all directions and on all sides of your body. Once you get the sense of this bubble or cocoon of light, start to feel this light moving through your body. Start at the crown of your head and feel it lighting every cell, tissue, organ, and fiber of your being all the way down to your feet.

3. Visualize your energy unhooking from draining people, places, and situations. Visualize fishhooks releasing from all of the things that made you feel stressed, anxious, sad, powerless, or angry throughout the day.

4. As you feel your energy moving back toward you, wash it in the beautiful healing light that surrounds and moves through you. This light acts as an "energetic car wash" that clears the heavy energy from your body, mind, and spirit.

5. As you feel your energy realigning, send another color of light (I often choose white) through your body. Feel this energy moving down from your crown to your toes. See this last shower of light strengthening your energy field.

This daily practice will realign your energy before sleep and leave you blissed out before bed. And who wouldn't want that?

