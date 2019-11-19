A lot of people are talking about mindfulness right now. But there isn't a lot of conversation on what it actually means, how to start, and beyond that, how to maintain a mindful life when anxiety, stress, fear, depression, and grief are still real.

The first step is to understand what mindfulness means. Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present, aware of what's taking place, both internally and externally, and to allow the experience to be what it is without becoming consumed or overly reactive or overwhelmed by what's going on around us. This practice teaches people how to experience and enjoy life as it's happening rather than waiting for the "right moment" or watching life pass them by.

However, a person can understand mindfulness and have every intention of practicing it, but if they don't have a deeper understanding of themselves, practice acceptance on a regular basis, take accountability for their experiences, and continuously apply what they know, it will be difficult to sustain a mindful life. So, I developed an easy formula, referred to as "The Magic Four," to help explain the key principles of mindfulness and how to practice them: